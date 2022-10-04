COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result to be Announced Today, Check at comedk.org

COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Allotment: COMEDK Mock Seat Allotment Results for UGET 2022 will be announced on the official website today. According to the schedule provided, the COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock allotment results will be available by 2 PM. Candidates can check the COMEDK Mock Allotment Result through the link available on the official website.

Based on the mock allotment result declared, students will be given the provision to change and edit their preferences in the choices entered. According to the detailed schedule provided the provision to change the preferences in the Round 1 choice filling will begin from 2 PM today - October 4, 2022, and the last date to make the changes in October 6, 2022.

COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Allotment Results will be available on the official website - comedk.org. A direct link for students to check the COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result will also be available here as and when the allotment result is announced.

COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result (Link to be Available Soon)

Steps to check the COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result

The COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result will be announced on the official website. To check the allotment results candidates will be required to visit the official website and login through the link provided to check the allotment list.

Step 1: Visit the COMEDK UGET 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the Mock Allotment Result link on the website

Step 3: Login using the credentials and check the result, college, course, and preference order allotted

As per the given schedule, the COMEDK UGET 2022 First Allotment Result will be announced on October 8, 2022. The Decision Making/Confirmation of choice on the allotted seat and Fee payment online need to be done by October 11, 2022. Candidates who have been allotted seats need to report to the respective colleges by October 12, 2022.

