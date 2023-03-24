COMEDK UGET 2023 Mock Test Link Activated at comedk.org, Know How to Access Here

COMEDK UGET 2023 Mock Test: As per the latest updates, the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges, Karnataka (COMEDK) has activated the mock test links for Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET). Candidates who are going to appear in COMEDK UGET 2023 can take mock tests to be familiar with the computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates can access the mock tests on the official website i.e. comedk.org

However, it must be noted that the COMEDK UGET 2023 mock test doesn’t reflect the actual test pattern or syllabus. Moreover, candidates will not be able to see their scores as this facility is being provided only to help familiarize the candidate with CBT mode. As per the official schedule, COMEDK UGET 2023 will be conducted on May 28, 2023.

COMEDK UGET 2023 Mock Test- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Take COMEDK UGET 2023 Mock Test?

Candidates who are going to appear in the COMEDK UGET 2023 mock test can visit the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to take the mock test-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. comedk.org

Step 2: Click on the “MOCK TEST” button, you intend to attend.

Step 3: User Name and Password will appear automatically as “11111. Click on “Sign In”

Step 4: Read the given “General Instructions” carefully.

Step 5: Click on “Next” after reading the instructions

Step 6: Click on “Check box” at bottom of the page after reading all content and click on “I am ready to begin”

COMEDK UGET 2023

Candidates must note that the authorities will close the COMEDK UGET 2023 registration window on April 24, 2023. The COMEDK UGET 2023 application correction window will be live between April 26 and 29, 2023.

However, the authorities will release the COMEDK UGET 2023 Admit Card on May 18, 2023, from 10.00 am onwards. The exam will be conducted on May 28, 2023.

