    CUET 2022: Candidates to Get Another Chance for Last Minute Change in Exam Centre, clarifies NTA

    CUET 2022 - NTA issues Important Clarification: With several candidates complaining about last-minute changes in the exam centre allotment; NTA Officials have now issued an important clarification for affected candidates. Check complete details here.

    Updated: Jul 15, 2022 17:10 IST
    CUET 2022 NTA issues important clarificaiton
    CUET 2022 NTA issues important clarificaiton

    CUET 2022 - NTA issues Important Clarification: As CUET 2022 Exam for undergraduate courses began today, NTA has issued an important clarification for the aspirants appearing for the July Session of the Examination. Earlier in the day, several candidates, who were to appear for the Common University Entrance Test 2022 complained about their exam centres being changed at the last minute.

    In fact, many students took to social media platforms to highlight their concerns about the last-minute change in the exam centres which led to them missing the examination. Coming to their aid, the NTA - National Testing Agency, has issued an important clarification saying that candidates who missed out on appearing for CUET 2022 today, will be given another chance in the August/Phase 2 of the examination.

    CUET UG 2022 Exam Cancelled in Pathankot, New Jalpaiguri

    Multiple reports of candidates’ exam centres being changed or cancelled were reported from two centres in West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri and Punjab's Pathankot. Media reports confirmed that CUET UG 2022 Exam was cancelled at these centres due to technical issues.

    Addressing these reports, a senior official from the apex testing agency said that "Over 190 candidates who were to appear at the two centres will not be allowed to appear in the second phase in August. At other centres, the candidates who could not appear due to changes in exam centres will also get another chance.”

    CUET UG 2022 Begins Today

    CUET 2022 - the national-level university entrance examination got underway today i.e., 15th July 2022. This is the debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test 2022 and it is being held by NTA. The exam is being held as a screening test which will be used to assess and shortlist candidates for admission to undergraduate courses offered by universities. The exam is being held in two phases i.e., Phase 1 in July, followed by Phase 2 exam being held in August 2022. For 2022 session, a total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities have registered as participating institutes for CUET 2022.

    Also Read: CUET 2022 Exam Begins Today: Check Exam Day Guidelines, Do's and Don'ts Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories