CUET 2022 Registration Deferred till 6th April: Know List of Documents Required to Complete Application Process

CUET 2022 Application Begins: Common University Entrance Test – CUET 2022 Application Process is all set to begin from 6th April 2022. As per the official notification, the CUET 2022 registration process will be held in an online format via the official portal of the examination. Candidates who are interested in seeking admission to UG Courses offered by Central Universities across India can register for CUET 2022 online by logging onto the website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Which Universities will Admit On Basis of CUET 2022?

As per the official notification, the CUET 2022 has been made as a centralized common admission test for admission to undergraduate courses in all Central Universities across the country. This means that Class 12 students who are seeking admission to any of these 45 45 central universities across India, will have to mandatorily register and appear for the examination. This includes well known and most sought after central universities including the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia, and the University of Delhi, all of whom have adopted CUET 2022 for admission to UG courses for the academic year 2022-23.

How do I register for CUET 2022?

Like all other major exams held by NTA, the registration and application process for CUET 2022 is also being held in a completely online manner. Candidates or applicants will have to register themselves on the official website followed by filling up of the complete application form in order to apply for CUET 2022. The detailed procedure has been explained below:

Log onto the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in

Log onto the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in Locate and click on the link for CUET 2022 Registration Form

Locate and click on the link for CUET 2022 Registration Form Provide your basic details and information to register yourself on the portal

Provide your basic details and information to register yourself on the portal Log onto the portal using your newly created login credentials

Log onto the portal using your newly created login credentials Fill up the CUET application form displayed on the screen with academic, personal and category details

Upload any supporting documents, photographs and signatures as required

Upload any supporting documents, photographs and signatures as required Pay the requisite application fee for CUET 2022, as applicable

Pay the requisite application fee for CUET 2022, as applicable Submit the form and complete the registration process

What Documents are Required to Fill CUET 2022 Application Form?

With the CUET 2022 application process being held online, another key question that has been on the minds of the students and applicants is the details and documents required for the same. To help understand this better, we have provided the complete list of documents required for CUET 2022 application process below:

Class 10 and Class 12 Mark Sheets and Passing Certificates

Class 10 and Class 12 Mark Sheets and Passing Certificates Scanned Copy of Passport Size Photograph within the prescribed file size limit

Scanned Copy of Passport Size Photograph within the prescribed file size limit Scanned Copy of Signature within the prescribed file size limit

Scanned Copy of Signature within the prescribed file size limit Govt Issued ID proof with photo (Aadhar card, driving licence etc.)

Govt Issued ID proof with photo (Aadhar card, driving licence etc.) Caste certificate, non-creamy layer certificate if required

In addition to this, candidates will also require a mobile number and working email id to complete the initial registration process on the website.

Also Read: CUET 2022: NTA may conduct CUET Exam Twice a Year from next academic session, hints UGC Chairman