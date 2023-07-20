cuet.nta.nic.in 2023 Result OUT: Direct Link to Check CUET PG Result and Download Scorecard and Marks

CUET PG Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the CUET PG result 2023. Candidates who appeared in the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate can check out the results on the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in. They have to enter their login credentials to access the scorecard. The authorities conducted CUET PG exams 2023 from June 5 to 17 and June 22 to 30 (except 28 & 29). NTA released the CUET PG 2023 final answer keys on July 19, 2023. Along with the result, NTA releases the CUET PG toppers list 2023, overall pass percentage, and other statistics.

After the declaration of the CUET PG result, the participating colleges and universities will release the course-wise passing marks or CUET PG cutoff, which will be used for shortlisting candidates for admission to various courses. Over 195 CUET PG participating universities are accepting CUET scores for admission to postgraduate programmes.

Candidates who appeared in the exams must check out their results on the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in. They must enter their login credentials to access the scorecard. Those who clear the exam can take part in the further counseling process.

CUET-PG results are now available at https://cuet.nta.nic.inThe results of candidates have also been shared with the Universities where the candidates had applied. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective universities and Institutions for further details. pic.twitter.com/A4zCxFO3nK — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 20, 2023

CUET PG 2023 Highlights

Parameters CUET (PG) – 2023 Number of registered candidates (unique) 459083 Number of tests administered 877492 Male (Unique Candidates) 209740 Female (Unique Candidates) 249332 Transgender (Unique Candidates) 11 PwD (Unique Candidates) 2276 General (Unique Candidates) 166548 SC (Unique Candidates) 52088 ST (Unique Candidates) 38767 OBC (Unique Candidates) 163807 EWS (Unique Candidates) 37873 Number of mediums (languages) 02 Number of Cities where the exam was conducted 279 Number of Phases 02 Number of universities 197

CUET PG Result 2023: Check Phase-wise Statistics Here

Examination Phase Dates of Examination No. of Candidates with multiple Test Papers (Approx. 8.77 lacs) Common University Entrance Test CUET (PG) - 2023 Phase 1 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17 June 2023 8.3 Lacs (Approx.) Phase 2 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 30 June 2023, and 02, 05, and 06 July 2023

How Many Universities are Participating in CUET PG 2023? A total of 197 Universities (Central/State/Private and others) are

participating in CUET (PG) – 2023. Details for the same are given below: Central Universities – 39



State Government Universities – 45

Government Institutions - 10

How to Check CUET PG Result 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam can check out the following steps to download the scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CUET PG results link

Step 3: Enter the login information

Step 4: NTA CUET result will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the scorecard

Step 6: Take a few printouts for admission reference

Details Mentioned on CUET Result 2023

Candidates can check out the mandatory information given on the scorecard below;

Candidate Name

Photograph and signature

Roll number

Father’s name

Sectional score

Overall score

Overall percentile

All India Rank (AIR)

Qualifying marks

Qualifying rank

Qualifying status

Category

Subject code

Programme applied

CUET PG Scorecard 2023

After the result declaration, candidates will be able to download the scorecard on the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in. The CUET PG 2023 scorecard can be used to apply for admission to participating universities. CUET Scorecard 2023 comprises important details including qualifying marks, status, etc. Participating universities will refer to these scorecards to prepare the merit list. Each university/college will release its own CUET merit list 2023.

CUET PG Merit List 2023

The CUET 2023 PG merit list will be made available on the official website of each participating university. This list includes the names of candidates who have been selected based on their performance in the entrance exam. In case there are any unfilled positions after the initial publication, universities will also release a waiting list. Candidates can refer to the previous years' CUET PG toppers list to get an idea about the merit list.

How are CUET PG 2023 Scores Calculated?

The CUET PG 2023 examination score is determined based on the specific marking scheme designated for the CUET PG 2023 exam. The NTA (examination conducting body) is expected to announce the CUET PG 2023 results shortly. These results will be compiled on the basis of the CUET PG Final answer key.

To calculate the CUET PG 2023 score, candidates should keep in mind the following marking scheme:

Each question carries four marks.

Correct responses will be awarded four marks each.

For every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted from the total score.

Unanswered or un-attempted questions will not receive any marks.

Steps to Calculate CUET PG 2023 Scores

Check out the below instructions to calculate scores:

Step 1: Candidates must log into the official portal of CUET PG 2023 and download their respective response sheet and answer key.

Step 2: Calculate the total number of attempted questions in the CUET exam.

Step 3: Compare the correct and incorrect answers using the released answer key.

Step 4: Apply the marking scheme to calculate the raw score of the CUET PG 2023 examination.

Candidates can use the following formula to calculate their CUET PG 2023 raw score:

Raw Score = (Number of correct answers x 4) - (Number of incorrect answers x 1)

What After Announcement of CUET PG Result 2023?

CUET PG result 2023 will be announced soon on the official website of NTA. After the declaration of the results, candidates will have to appear for counselling organized by participating universities. To participate in the counselling, candidates must register and fill their options in the application form of the participating universities. Some professional vocational courses may also conduct interviews or practice sessions, and the scores of these rounds may also be used in the application process.

CUET PG 2023 Overview Number of Candidates registered 607648 Number of Candidates appeared 334997 Number of Cities 570 Examination Centres located in 269 cities across India and 04 cities outside India Number of Languages 13 Participating Universities 66 Universities (including 27 Central Universities)

CUET PG 2022 Phase-Wise Data

Check out phase wise distribution of registered and appeared candidates below:

Sl. No Test Date Registered Appeared 1 September 1, 2023 45164 25496 2 September 2, 2023 72764 41545 3 September 3, 2023 53733 32711 4 September 4, 2023 55064 28163 5 September 5, 2023 54537 31857 6 September 6, 2023 42378 25800 7 September 7, 2023 41337 20817 8 September 9, 2023 70257 39028 9 September 10, 2023 58905 33095 10 September 11, 2023 56768 28619 11 September 12, 2023 56741 27866 Total 607648 334997

CUET PG Result 2022: Check Last Year's Statistics Here

Check out the gender and category-wise stats below:

Gender General EWS OBC- NCL SC ST Total Female 113030 20934 109039 31551 27601 302155 Male 84255 33724 126329 37600 23570 305478 Third Gender 9 0 6 0 0 15 Total 197294 54658 235374 69151 51171 607648

CUET PG Result 2022: List of Participating Universities

Over 90 central, state, recognized, and private universities participate in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). It is mandatory for all central universities to accept CUET scores. The full list of participating universities is available on the CUET website. All participating universities will publish their separate CUET cut-offs in 2023. Candidates who achieve at least the cut-off for a particular university will be considered eligible for admission.

Check out the list of CUET PG participating Universities in 2023 below-



