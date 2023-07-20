cuet.nta.nic.in 2023 Result OUT: Direct Link to Check CUET PG Result and Download Scorecard and Marks

CUET PG Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the CUET PG result 2023. Candidates who appeared in the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate can check out the results on the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in. They have to enter their login credentials to access the scorecard. The authorities conducted CUET PG exams 2023 from June 5 to 17 and June 22 to 30 (except 28 & 29). NTA released the CUET PG 2023 final answer keys on July 19, 2023. Along with the result, NTA releases the CUET PG toppers list 2023, overall pass percentage, and other statistics.
CUET PG Result 2023 Notice- Click Here (PDF File)
After the declaration of the CUET PG result, the participating colleges and universities will release the course-wise passing marks or CUET PG cutoff, which will be used for shortlisting candidates for admission to various courses. Over 195 CUET PG participating universities are accepting CUET scores for admission to postgraduate programmes.
NTA CUET PG Result: Direct Link to Download
Candidates who appeared in the exams must check out their results on the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in. They must enter their login credentials to access the scorecard. Those who clear the exam can take part in the further counseling process.
|
CUET PG Result 2023 Link
Check Out Official Tweet
CUET-PG results are now available at https://cuet.nta.nic.inThe results of candidates have also been shared with the Universities where the candidates had applied. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective universities and Institutions for further details. pic.twitter.com/A4zCxFO3nK— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 20, 2023
CUET PG 2023 Highlights
|
Parameters
|
CUET (PG) – 2023
|
Number of registered candidates (unique)
|
459083
|
Number of tests administered
|
877492
|
Male (Unique Candidates)
|
209740
|
Female (Unique Candidates)
|
249332
|
Transgender (Unique Candidates)
|
11
|
PwD (Unique Candidates)
|
2276
|
General (Unique Candidates)
|
166548
|
SC (Unique Candidates)
|
52088
|
ST (Unique Candidates)
|
38767
|
OBC (Unique Candidates)
|
163807
|
EWS (Unique Candidates)
|
37873
|
Number of mediums (languages)
|
02
|
Number of Cities where the exam was conducted
|
279
|
Number of Phases
|
02
|
Number of universities
|
197
CUET PG Result 2023: Check Phase-wise Statistics Here
|
Examination
|
Phase
|
Dates of Examination
|
No. of Candidates with multiple Test Papers (Approx. 8.77 lacs)
|
Common University Entrance Test CUET (PG) - 2023
|
Phase 1
|
5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13,
14, 15, 16, and 17 June 2023
|
8.3 Lacs (Approx.)
|
|
Phase 2
|
22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 30 June
2023, and 02, 05, and 06 July 2023
|
46 Trox.)housand (App
Check Latest Updates on CUET PG Results Here!
|
How Many Universities are Participating in CUET PG 2023?
A total of 197 Universities (Central/State/Private and others) are
Updated as on July 20, 2023, 11.23 PM
|
CUET PG Results Out; How Many Students Registered for Exam?
As per the stats shared by NTA, a total of 459083 unique candidates registered for the entrance exam.
Updated as on July 20, 2023, 11.13 PM
|
CUET PG 2023 Result Link ACTIVE!
Updated as on July 20, 2023, 10.58 PM
|
CUET PG Result: Can I Apply for Re-evaluation?
Candidates must note that there shall be no re-evaluation or rechecking of results. No application regarding the same shall be entertained.
Updated as on July 20, 2023, 10.47 AM
|
CUET PG Topper List 2023 Soon
NTA CUET results have been declared. The authorities will release the topper list soon.
Updated as on July 20, 2023, 10.40 AM
|
How to Check CUET PG Result 2023?
Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam can check out the following steps to download the scorecard:
Step 1: Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CUET PG results link
Step 3: Enter the login information
Step 4: NTA CUET result will appear on the screen
Step 5: View and download the scorecard
Step 6: Take a few printouts for admission reference
Updated as on July 20, 2023, 10.29 AM
|
CUET PG Result 2023 Link NOT ACTIVE
CUET PG result link is not active on the official website yet.
Updated as on July 20, 2023, 10.24 AM
|
CUET PG Result 2023 Out!
UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has declared the NTA CUET results via his Twitter handle.
Updated as on July 20, 2023, 10.19 AM
How to Check CUET PG Result 2023?
Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam can check out the following steps to download the scorecard:
Step 1: Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CUET PG results link
Step 3: Enter the login information
Step 4: NTA CUET result will appear on the screen
Step 5: View and download the scorecard
Step 6: Take a few printouts for admission reference
Details Mentioned on CUET Result 2023
Candidates can check out the mandatory information given on the scorecard below;
- Candidate Name
- Photograph and signature
- Roll number
- Father’s name
- Sectional score
- Overall score
- Overall percentile
- All India Rank (AIR)
- Qualifying marks
- Qualifying rank
- Qualifying status
- Category
- Subject code
- Programme applied
CUET PG Scorecard 2023
After the result declaration, candidates will be able to download the scorecard on the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in. The CUET PG 2023 scorecard can be used to apply for admission to participating universities. CUET Scorecard 2023 comprises important details including qualifying marks, status, etc. Participating universities will refer to these scorecards to prepare the merit list. Each university/college will release its own CUET merit list 2023.
CUET PG Merit List 2023
The CUET 2023 PG merit list will be made available on the official website of each participating university. This list includes the names of candidates who have been selected based on their performance in the entrance exam. In case there are any unfilled positions after the initial publication, universities will also release a waiting list. Candidates can refer to the previous years' CUET PG toppers list to get an idea about the merit list.
How are CUET PG 2023 Scores Calculated?
The CUET PG 2023 examination score is determined based on the specific marking scheme designated for the CUET PG 2023 exam. The NTA (examination conducting body) is expected to announce the CUET PG 2023 results shortly. These results will be compiled on the basis of the CUET PG Final answer key.
To calculate the CUET PG 2023 score, candidates should keep in mind the following marking scheme:
- Each question carries four marks.
- Correct responses will be awarded four marks each.
- For every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted from the total score.
- Unanswered or un-attempted questions will not receive any marks.
Steps to Calculate CUET PG 2023 Scores
Check out the below instructions to calculate scores:
Step 1: Candidates must log into the official portal of CUET PG 2023 and download their respective response sheet and answer key.
Step 2: Calculate the total number of attempted questions in the CUET exam.
Step 3: Compare the correct and incorrect answers using the released answer key.
Step 4: Apply the marking scheme to calculate the raw score of the CUET PG 2023 examination.
Candidates can use the following formula to calculate their CUET PG 2023 raw score:
Raw Score = (Number of correct answers x 4) - (Number of incorrect answers x 1)
What After Announcement of CUET PG Result 2023?
CUET PG result 2023 will be announced soon on the official website of NTA. After the declaration of the results, candidates will have to appear for counselling organized by participating universities. To participate in the counselling, candidates must register and fill their options in the application form of the participating universities. Some professional vocational courses may also conduct interviews or practice sessions, and the scores of these rounds may also be used in the application process.
|
CUET PG 2023 Overview
|
Number of Candidates registered
|
607648
|
Number of Candidates appeared
|
334997
|
Number of Cities
|
570 Examination Centres located in 269 cities across India and 04 cities outside India
|
Number of Languages
|
13
|
Participating Universities
|
66 Universities (including 27 Central Universities)
CUET PG 2022 Phase-Wise Data
Check out phase wise distribution of registered and appeared candidates below:
|
Sl. No
|
Test Date
|
Registered
|
Appeared
|
1
|
September 1, 2023
|
45164
|
25496
|
2
|
September 2, 2023
|
72764
|
41545
|
3
|
September 3, 2023
|
53733
|
32711
|
4
|
September 4, 2023
|
55064
|
28163
|
5
|
September 5, 2023
|
54537
|
31857
|
6
|
September 6, 2023
|
42378
|
25800
|
7
|
September 7, 2023
|
41337
|
20817
|
8
|
September 9, 2023
|
70257
|
39028
|
9
|
September 10, 2023
|
58905
|
33095
|
10
|
September 11, 2023
|
56768
|
28619
|
11
|
September 12, 2023
|
56741
|
27866
|
Total
|
607648
|
334997
CUET PG Result 2022: Check Last Year's Statistics Here
Check out the gender and category-wise stats below:
|
Gender
|
General
|
EWS
|
OBC- NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
Female
|
113030
|
20934
|
109039
|
31551
|
27601
|
302155
|
Male
|
84255
|
33724
|
126329
|
37600
|
23570
|
305478
|
Third Gender
|
9
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
15
|
Total
|
197294
|
54658
|
235374
|
69151
|
51171
|
607648
CUET PG Result 2022: List of Participating Universities
Over 90 central, state, recognized, and private universities participate in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). It is mandatory for all central universities to accept CUET scores. The full list of participating universities is available on the CUET website. All participating universities will publish their separate CUET cut-offs in 2023. Candidates who achieve at least the cut-off for a particular university will be considered eligible for admission.
Check out the list of CUET PG participating Universities in 2023 below-
|
University
|
State
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (PG Satellite Centre, Amethi)
|
Amethi
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Bihar
|
Gujarat
Also Read: CUET PG Result 2023 by Tonight or Tomorrow Morning; Says UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar
Also Read: Official CUET PG Result 2023 Date and Time Announced, Check Final Result Latest News and Direct Link to Download Scorecard Here!