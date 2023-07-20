  1. Home
cuet.nta.nic.in 2023 Result OUT: Direct Link to Check CUET PG Result and Download Scorecard and Marks

CUET PG Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out their scorecards at cuet.nta.nic.in by entering their login information. Get a direct link to access scores here.

Updated: Jul 20, 2023 23:27 IST
CUET PG Result 2023
CUET PG Result 2023

CUET PG Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the CUET PG result 2023. Candidates who appeared in the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate can check out the results on the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in. They have to enter their login credentials to access the scorecard. The authorities conducted CUET PG exams 2023 from June 5 to 17 and June 22 to 30 (except 28 & 29). NTA released the CUET PG 2023 final answer keys on July 19, 2023. Along with the result, NTA releases the CUET PG toppers list 2023, overall pass percentage, and other statistics.

CUET PG Result 2023 Notice- Click Here (PDF File)

After the declaration of the CUET PG result, the participating colleges and universities will release the course-wise passing marks or CUET PG cutoff, which will be used for shortlisting candidates for admission to various courses. Over 195 CUET PG participating universities are accepting CUET scores for admission to postgraduate programmes.

NTA CUET PG Result: Direct Link to Download

Candidates who appeared in the exams must check out their results on the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in. They must enter their login credentials to access the scorecard. Those who clear the exam can take part in the further counseling process.

CUET PG Result 2023 Link

Click Here

Check Out Official Tweet

CUET PG 2023 Highlights

Parameters

CUET (PG)  2023

Number of registered candidates (unique)

459083

Number of tests administered

877492

Male (Unique Candidates)

209740

Female (Unique Candidates)

249332

Transgender (Unique Candidates)

11

PwD (Unique Candidates)

2276

General (Unique Candidates)

166548

SC (Unique Candidates)

52088

ST (Unique Candidates)

38767

OBC (Unique Candidates)

163807

EWS (Unique Candidates)

37873

Number of mediums (languages)

02

Number of Cities where the exam was conducted

279

Number of Phases

02

Number of universities

197

CUET PG Result 2023:  Check Phase-wise Statistics Here

Examination

 

Phase

 

Dates of Examination

No. of Candidates with multiple Test Papers (Approx. 8.77 lacs)

Common University Entrance Test CUET (PG) - 2023

Phase 1

5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13,

14, 15, 16, and 17 June 2023

8.3 Lacs (Approx.)

 

Phase 2

22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 30 June

2023, and 02, 05, and 06 July 2023

46 Trox.)housand (App

Check Latest Updates on CUET PG Results Here!

How Many Universities are Participating in CUET PG 2023?

A total of 197 Universities (Central/State/Private and others) are
participating in CUET (PG) – 2023. Details for the same are given below:

  • Central Universities – 39

  • State Government Universities – 45

  • Government Institutions - 10

  • Others (Private and Deemed Universities) – 103

Updated as on July 20, 2023, 11.23 PM

CUET PG Results Out; How Many Students Registered for Exam?

As per the stats shared by NTA, a total of 459083 unique candidates registered for the entrance exam.

Updated as on July 20, 2023, 11.13 PM

CUET PG 2023 Result Link ACTIVE!

Click Here to View Result

Updated as on July 20, 2023, 10.58 PM

CUET PG Result: Can I Apply for Re-evaluation?

Candidates must note that there shall be no re-evaluation or rechecking of results. No application regarding the same shall be entertained.

Updated as on July 20, 2023, 10.47 AM

CUET PG Topper List 2023 Soon

NTA CUET results have been declared. The authorities will release the topper list soon.

Updated as on July 20, 2023, 10.40 AM

Updated as on July 20, 2023, 10.29 AM

CUET PG Result 2023 Link  NOT ACTIVE

CUET PG result link is not active on the official website yet.

Updated as on July 20, 2023, 10.24 AM

CUET PG Result 2023 Out!

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has declared the NTA CUET results via his Twitter handle.

Updated as on July 20, 2023, 10.19 AM

Details Mentioned on CUET Result 2023

Candidates can check out the mandatory information given on the scorecard below;

  • Candidate Name
  • Photograph and signature
  • Roll number
  • Father’s name
  • Sectional score
  • Overall score
  • Overall percentile
  • All India Rank (AIR)
  • Qualifying marks
  • Qualifying rank
  • Qualifying status
  • Category
  • Subject code
  • Programme applied

CUET PG Scorecard 2023

After the result declaration, candidates will be able to download the scorecard on the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in. The CUET PG 2023 scorecard can be used to apply for admission to participating universities. CUET Scorecard 2023 comprises important details including qualifying marks, status, etc. Participating universities will refer to these scorecards to prepare the merit list. Each university/college will release its own CUET merit list 2023. 

CUET PG Merit List 2023

The CUET 2023 PG merit list will be made available on the official website of each participating university. This list includes the names of candidates who have been selected based on their performance in the entrance exam. In case there are any unfilled positions after the initial publication, universities will also release a waiting list. Candidates can refer to the previous years' CUET PG toppers list to get an idea about the merit list.

How are CUET PG 2023 Scores Calculated?

The CUET PG 2023 examination score is determined based on the specific marking scheme designated for the CUET PG 2023 exam. The NTA (examination conducting body) is expected to announce the CUET PG 2023 results shortly. These results will be compiled on the basis of the CUET PG Final answer key.

To calculate the CUET PG 2023 score, candidates should keep in mind the following marking scheme:

  • Each question carries four marks.
  • Correct responses will be awarded four marks each.
  • For every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted from the total score.
  • Unanswered or un-attempted questions will not receive any marks.

Steps to Calculate CUET PG 2023 Scores

Check out the below instructions to calculate scores:

Step 1: Candidates must log into the official portal of CUET PG 2023 and download their respective response sheet and answer key.

Step 2: Calculate the total number of attempted questions in the CUET exam.

Step 3: Compare the correct and incorrect answers using the released answer key.

Step 4: Apply the marking scheme to calculate the raw score of the CUET PG 2023 examination.

Candidates can use the following formula to calculate their CUET PG 2023 raw score:

Raw Score = (Number of correct answers x 4) - (Number of incorrect answers x 1)

What After Announcement of CUET PG Result 2023?

CUET PG result 2023 will be announced soon on the official website of NTA. After the declaration of the results, candidates will have to appear for counselling organized by participating universities. To participate in the counselling, candidates must register and fill their options in the application form of the participating universities. Some professional vocational courses may also conduct interviews or practice sessions, and the scores of these rounds may also be used in the application process.

CUET PG 2023 Overview

Number of Candidates registered 

607648

Number of Candidates appeared 

334997

Number of Cities 

570 Examination Centres located in 269 cities across India and 04 cities outside India

Number of Languages 

13 

Participating Universities

66 Universities (including 27 Central Universities)

CUET PG 2022 Phase-Wise Data

Check out phase wise distribution of registered and appeared candidates below:

Sl. No

Test Date

Registered

Appeared

1

September 1, 2023

45164

25496

2

September 2, 2023

72764

41545

3

September 3, 2023

53733

32711

4

September 4, 2023

55064

28163

5

September 5, 2023

54537

31857

6

September 6, 2023

42378

25800

7

September 7, 2023

41337

20817

8

September 9, 2023

70257

39028

9

September 10, 2023

58905

33095

10

September 11, 2023

56768

28619

11

September 12, 2023

56741

27866

Total

607648

334997

CUET PG Result 2022: Check Last Year's Statistics Here

Check out the gender and category-wise stats below:

Gender 

General

EWS 

OBC- NCL

SC

ST

Total

Female 

113030

20934

109039 

31551 

27601

302155

Male 

84255 

33724 

126329 

37600 

23570 

305478

Third Gender

0

15

Total 

197294 

54658 

235374 

69151 

51171 

607648 

CUET PG Result 2022: List of Participating Universities

Over 90 central, state, recognized, and private universities participate in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). It is mandatory for all central universities to accept CUET scores. The full list of participating universities is available on the CUET website. All participating universities will publish their separate CUET cut-offs in 2023. Candidates who achieve at least the cut-off for a particular university will be considered eligible for admission.

Check out the list of CUET PG participating Universities in 2023 below-

University

State

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

Uttar Pradesh

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (PG Satellite Centre, Amethi)

Amethi

Banaras Hindu University

Uttar Pradesh

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Central University of South Bihar

Bihar

Central University of Gujarat

Gujarat


