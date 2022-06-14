    CUET PG 2022: Applications to close on June 18, Check List of participating universities here

    CUET PG 2022 Applications to close on June 18, 2022. Students yet to complete the applications can visit the official website of CUET PG to complete the applications. Students can check here the list of institutions participating in the CUET PG admissions. 

    Updated: Jun 14, 2022 17:00 IST
    CUET PG 2022 List of Universities
    CUET PG 2022 List of Universities

    CUET PG 2022: The application process for CUET PG 2022 exams are underway. According to the schedule issued, CUET PG 2022 applications will close on June 18, 2022. Students interested in applying for the PG Admissions to various Central Universities and universities accepting CUET scores can visit the official website and complete the CUET PG 2022 Registration and application process. 

    Aa per reports, a total of 55 universities will be accepting the CUET PG 2022 scores for the admissions to the postgraduate programmes. Recently 5 new universities have decided to opt for CUET scores for the PG Admissions. The institutions include Nirwan University, Bennett University, Dayalbagh Educational Institute, M.J.P. Rohilkhand University and Vikram University. The CUET PG 2022 schedule is expected to be announced by the officials soon. Candidates applying for CUET PG 2022 exams can check the list of universities participating in CUET PG 2022. 

    CUET PG central universities 2022

    The following institutions participating in the CUET PG 2022 are central universities located across the country.

    Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

    Pondicherry University

    Central Sanskrit University

    National Sanskrit University

    Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh

    Mahatma Gandhi Central University

    University of Hyderabad

    Banaras Hindu University

    Central University of Andhra Pradesh

    Central University of South Bihar

    Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University

    Banaras Hindu University

    Central University of Gujarat

    Central University of Haryana

    Tezpur University

    Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya

    Central University of Himachal Pradesh

    Central University of Jammu

    Indian Institute of Mass Communication

    Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya

    Central University of Jharkhand

    Central University of Karnataka

    The English and Foreign Languages University

    Jawaharlal Nehru University

    Central University of Kashmir

    Central University of Kerala

    Manipur University

    Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya

    Central University of Odisha

    Central University of Punjab

    Sikkim University

    Indira Gandhi National Tribal University Amarkantak

    Central University of Rajasthan

    Central University of Tamil Nadu

    Tripura University

    North Eastern Hill University

     

    CUET PG 2022 state universities

    Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology

    M.J.P. Rohilkhand University

    Arunachal University of Studies

    Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics

    Dr B R Ambedkar University

    Vikram University

    Devi Ahilya Vishvavidyalaya

    Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University

    Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice

    CUET PG 2022 deemed to be universities

    Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education

    Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development

    National Rail and Transport Institute

    Dayalbagh Educational Institute

    CUET PG private universities 2022

    Apex University

    Bennett University

    Galgotias University

    K R Mangalam University

    Nirwan University

    Sanskriti University

    Vivekananda Global University

    Also Read: 

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification