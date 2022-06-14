CUET PG 2022: Applications to close on June 18, Check List of participating universities here

CUET PG 2022: The application process for CUET PG 2022 exams are underway. According to the schedule issued, CUET PG 2022 applications will close on June 18, 2022. Students interested in applying for the PG Admissions to various Central Universities and universities accepting CUET scores can visit the official website and complete the CUET PG 2022 Registration and application process.

Aa per reports, a total of 55 universities will be accepting the CUET PG 2022 scores for the admissions to the postgraduate programmes. Recently 5 new universities have decided to opt for CUET scores for the PG Admissions. The institutions include Nirwan University, Bennett University, Dayalbagh Educational Institute, M.J.P. Rohilkhand University and Vikram University. The CUET PG 2022 schedule is expected to be announced by the officials soon. Candidates applying for CUET PG 2022 exams can check the list of universities participating in CUET PG 2022.

Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG), whose application process is underway, gives an opportunity to students to apply to PG programmes in 32 Central Universities through one entrance test. The following CUs are participating this year. More will join in future. pic.twitter.com/xrQYoiP2tc — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) May 26, 2022

CUET PG central universities 2022

The following institutions participating in the CUET PG 2022 are central universities located across the country.

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Pondicherry University Central Sanskrit University National Sanskrit University Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Mahatma Gandhi Central University University of Hyderabad Banaras Hindu University Central University of Andhra Pradesh Central University of South Bihar Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University Banaras Hindu University Central University of Gujarat Central University of Haryana Tezpur University Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya Central University of Himachal Pradesh Central University of Jammu Indian Institute of Mass Communication Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya Central University of Jharkhand Central University of Karnataka The English and Foreign Languages University Jawaharlal Nehru University Central University of Kashmir Central University of Kerala Manipur University Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya Central University of Odisha Central University of Punjab Sikkim University Indira Gandhi National Tribal University Amarkantak Central University of Rajasthan Central University of Tamil Nadu Tripura University North Eastern Hill University

CUET PG 2022 state universities

Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology M.J.P. Rohilkhand University Arunachal University of Studies Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics Dr B R Ambedkar University Vikram University Devi Ahilya Vishvavidyalaya Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice

CUET PG 2022 deemed to be universities

Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development National Rail and Transport Institute Dayalbagh Educational Institute

CUET PG private universities 2022

Apex University Bennett University Galgotias University K R Mangalam University Nirwan University Sanskriti University Vivekananda Global University

