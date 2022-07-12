CUET PG 2022: NTA opens Application Correction Window, Make Changes, Edit Mistakes at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Window: With the CUET PG 2022 Application Process coming to an end, NTA has now taken the next important step in the exam cycle. CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Window has been officially opened from today - 12th July 2022. NTA - National Testing Agency has opened the CUET 2022 Application Editing Window for all the registered candidates as a one-time facility. CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Window will be available until 14th July 2022 during which candidates can edit their application forms and make changes to the same. CUET PG Application Correction facility will be available to the candidates via the official portal - cuet.nta.nic.in. To simplify the process, a direct link to the same has also been placed below:

CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Portal - Direct Link (Available Now)

CUET PG 2022: Fields in which Changes are Allowed

As per the details shared by the NTA, during the CUET PG 2022 application correction window, changes or editing is allowed only in specific fields of the application form. The list of fields in which candidates are allowed to make changes during CUET PG 2022 Application Window are listed below:

Name of Qualifying Exam

Name of Qualifying Exam Gender

Gender Board Name and University

Board Name and University Year of Passing of Qualifying Exam

Year of Passing of Qualifying Exam City and Medium

City and Medium Exam Subject and Course

Exam Subject and Course Candidate’s Category

Candidate’s Category Candidate’s Father/Mother name

Candidate’s Father/Mother name Photograph and Signature

How to Edit CUET PG 2022 Application Form online?

The NTA has opened CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Window as a one-time facility for all the registered candidates to edit their application forms. To make changes to CUET 2022 Application form, candidates need to log onto the portal cuet.nta.nic.in. After logging in, candidates need to reach the candidate login page and enter their credentials to log onto the portal. After logging in, they will see an option to edit CUET 2022 Application Form. Clicking on it will show the CUET PG 2022 application form with all the details entered by them. From there, candidates can make the requisite changes to the form and save them on the portal. As a safeguard, candidates are advised to maintain a copy of confirmation page after submitting the changes for future reference.

