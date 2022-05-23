CUET PG 2022: Pondicherry University announces PG Admissions through CUET

CUET Pondicherry University: Pondicherry University has announced that it will be conducting the admissions to the postgraduate degree and diploma programmes through the CUET PG 2022 exams. Candidates interested in securing an admissions for the PG courses in the university can submit their applications through the CUET PG 2022 official website.

The university in its official notification stated that the admissions to the PG Degree and Diploma Programmes offered at Pondicherry University will be conducted based on the scores of the CUET PG Entrance exams conducted by the National Testing Agency. Aspirants who wish to secure an admission are required to apply for the CUET PG 2022 exams by completing the Registration and Applications through the link available on the official website.

Candidates applying are first required to visit the official website of the university to check the eligibility criteria required to be followed by the students for the admissions to the various postgraduate programmes offered at the university.

CUET PG 2022 Registrations

The National Testing Agency has commenced the CUET PG 2022 Application process for the admissions to the postgraduate programmes offered in the central universities. According to the dates provided on the official website the last date for students to complete the CUET PG 2022 applications is June 18, 2022.

CUET PG 2022 Registration link is available on the official website of CUET PG 2022. Candidates interested in applying for the postgraduate admissions can follow the steps provided below to complete the CUET PG 2022 Registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the CUET PG 2022 official website - cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CUET 2022 PG Registration link provided

Step 3: Enter all relevant links in the CUET PG 2022 Registration link given

Step 4: Login using the CUET 2022 application id and password created during the registrations

Step 5: Enter all relevant data and upload the required documents

Step 6: Submit the CUET PG 2022 Application fee and click on the final submission tab

