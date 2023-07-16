CUET PG Answer Key 2023 objection window deadline extended, apply till 11 PM today

CUET PG Answer Key 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to raise objections in the provisional answer key of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET - PG). Candidates can challenge the answer key till today by 11 PM. To raise objections in the CUET PG answer key, they have to visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in.

Those who are not satisfied with the answers in the CUET PG provisional key may challenge it by paying a fee of Rs.200 per question as a non-refundable processing fee. They can also download the CUET PG response sheet, and question paper during this period. Based on the challenges raised, the subject experts will review it and release the final CUET PG answer key.

CUET Answer Key 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the table to know the revised date of CUET PG answer key objection window:

Events Dates Revised CUET PG Answer Key Objection Window Date July 16, 2023 by 11 PM Earlier duration for answer key challenge July 15, 2023 by 11 PM

How to raise objections in CUET PG answer key 2023?

Candidates can challenge the provisional answer key of CUET PG online till 11 PM today. They can follow the steps provided below to raise objections against the CUET answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on answer key challenge for CUET PG 2023

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Login with application number and password or date of birth

Sep 5: The answer key along with the question ID will appear on the screen

Step 6: Mark the right answer and upload supporting documents to prove the claim

Step 7: Pay a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged and submit it

What after the objection window of CUET Answer Key 2023 Closes?

Soon after the objection window closes, the challenges raised by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the CUET PG 2023 answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the final answer key, the CUET PG result will be prepared.

What if a question is dropped from CUET PG 2023 Answer Key?

In case, if a question is dropped by the NTA due to technical error, full marks will be given to all candidates irrespective of whether they attempt the question or not. In case of multiple correct answers, candidates who attempted it right as per the revised CUET answer key will be given the marks. As per the marking scheme, each correct answer will be given four marks and one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. No marks will be given for unattempted questions.

Also Read: CUET UG Cut Off University-wise: Check DU, JNU Course and Category Wise Cutoff Here!