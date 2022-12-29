CUET PG 2023: Exam Dates Announced, Applications From Mid-March

CUET PG 2023 Exams: As per the latest tweet by UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar, the National Testing Agency will conduct the CUET PG 2023 examinations from June 1 to 10, 2023. Candidates eligible for the CUET PG 2023 exams can visit the official website by mid-March 2023 to register and apply for the entrance exam.

CUET PG 2023 Entrance Exam is conducted for admissions to the Postgraduate programmes offered in the central universities and colleges across the country. Candidates who are in the final year of the Undergraduate programme and those who have completed their graduate studies are eligible to apply for the CUET PG 2023 Exams.

CUET PG 2023 application form will be available on the official website of NTA. Students preparing for the CUET PG 2023 exams can keep visiting the official website for further communication and updates regarding the entrance exam.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct CUET-PG from 1st to 10th June 2023. The application process is to start in mid-March 2023. Great opportunity for students to try for admission to multiple universities in post-graduate programmes using the CUET-PG score. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) December 28, 2022

The CUET PG 2023 Registration and Application form will be made available on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. according to reports, the CUET PG 2023 Results are expected to be announced by the first week of July 2023.

In 2022, around six candidates secured 100 percentile in three different subjects in the CUET PG exams. The CUET PG 2022 entrance exam was conducted from September 1 to 7, and September 9 to 12, 2022, and the results were released on September 26, 2022.

