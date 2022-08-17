CUET Phase 4 2022 Begins Today; Over 3 Lakh Candidates To Appear for Test, Know List of Banned Items

CUET Phase 4 Exam Today: National Testing Agency (NTA) begins the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 exam for phase 4 from today - 17th August. The exam will be concluded on 20th August 2022. The CUET 2022 entrance exam for phase 4 will be held in two shifts. The timings of the CUET morning shift is - 9 am to 12:15 pm and the afternoon shift will be held from 3 to 6:45 pm. As per the official data, in total, 3.2 lakh candidates will be appearing for the CUET UG 2022 phase 4 examinations. Check list of banned items in the exam centre here.

The CUET UG 2022 admit card for the phase four exam has already been released. The candidates can download the CUET hall ticket from the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Based on the CUET UG result 2022 around 90 universities, 44 central universities, 12 state universities will offer admission to the undergraduate degree courses.

List of Banned Items in CUET UG Phase 4 2022

While going to the exam centre of CUET, candidates must go through the guidelines mentioned in the admit card. They are advised not to carry any banned items otherwise they will not be allowed to write the exam. Check below the list of banned items in CUET UG Phase 4 here -

Any kind of instruments

Geometry or pencil box

Handbag or purse

Any paper/stationery/textual material (printed or written material)

Eatables and water (loose or packed)

Mobile phone/earphone/microphone/pager

Calculator

Side rules and log tables

Camera or tape recorder

Electronic watches with facilities of calculator

Any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the examination hall/room

What Items To Carry For CUET UG Phase 4 2022 Exam?

Candidates must not carry the above-mentioned items in the exam hall. However, they need to carry the following when going for CUET Phase 4 examination -

Admit card along with Self Declaration duly filled

Ball Point Pen

One passport-size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) to be pasted on the attendance sheet in the examination hall

Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original) - School Identity Card/ PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/E-Aadhaar with photograph/Ration Card with photograph/Class 12 Board Admit Card with photograph/Bank Passbook with Photograph

PwBD certificate issued by the authorized medical officer, if claiming the relaxation under the PwBD category

Personal hand sanitiser (50 ml)

Sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/orange) if the candidate is diabetic

