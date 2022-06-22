CUET UG 2022 Exam dates expected soon, Check tentative schedule and other details here

CUET 2022 Exam Schedule: The CUET UG 2022 examination dates are expected to be announced by the National Testing Agency anytime soon. The applications for the undergraduate entrance exams closed on May 31, 2022. With the application process closing in May 2021, students are anxiously awaiting the declaration of the CUET UG 2022 exam dates.

According to the notification issued at the beginning of the CUET UG 2022 application process, the CUET UG 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted in the first or second week of July 2022. As per the tentative schedule, the CUET UG 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted between July 5 to 12, 2022.

CUET 2022 exams are conducted for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered in the central universities and other colleges accepting the scores for admissions. The top colleges accepting the CUET 2022 examination scores include Delhi, University, JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia, etc.

CUET 2022 Admit Card

With the tentative schedule for CUET UG 2022 exams as of July 2022 candidates are awaiting a notification on the CUET Admit Card. The CUET Admit Card will be released shortly after the examination dates are announced by the officials.The CUET 2022 admit card will include details such as the name and roll number of the students, name of the examinations, exam centre name and address, exam schedule and the instructions to be followed by students.

The link for students to download the CUET 2022 admit card will be made live on the official website.

Students awaiting for a word on the declaration of the CUET 2022 examination dates are advised to keep visiting the official website of the NTA to check the schedule of the examination and other details related to CUET UG 2022.

