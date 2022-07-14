CUET UG 2022 Exam Tomorrow: Check Exam Day Guidelines and Other Instructions Here

CUET UG 2022: As per the updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) on 15th, 16th, 19th and 20th July 2022. The entrance exam will be conducted in computer-based mode. Candidates who have registered for the CUET UG 2022 exam will have to report to their respective exam centres to appear for the entrance exam. While going for the exam, candidates must carry their CUET admit card.

The hall ticket is available in online mode at cuet.samarth.ac.in. They can download the CUET UG admit card by using their login credentials. Without carrying the same, they will not be allowed to sit for the exam. Apart from this, they can go through the exam day guidelines and other important instructions provided here

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card - Direct Link (Available Now)

CUET UG 2022 Exam Details

Once the admit card of CUET UG is downloaded, candidates must check all the necessary details such as name, roll number, registration number, examination date and time, venue etc. The guidelines with do’s and dont's will also be mentioned so all must go through it carefully. Also, go through the important exam day instructions provided to follow below -

CUET UG 2022 Exam Day Instructions

The students will have to carry all the necessary items to the exam hall including drinking water and pen. They should not exchange these with other candidates under any circumstances. They need to follow the invigilator's instructions strictly inside the exam hall. Candidates should report to the exam centre as per the time schedule mentioned on the CUET UG 2022 admit card. They must sit on their allotted seats inside the exam hall. The unnecessary movement inside the exam hall is prohibited. In between the entrance exam, candidates will not be allowed to go outside the exam venue during interval time. Parents are not allowed to enter the examination venue under any circumstances. The candidates must follow strict social distancing norms, wear masks and undergo mandatory thermal scanning at the venue. The candidates may also bring gloves, personal hand sanitiser (50 ml) and a transparent water bottle (if they wish).

