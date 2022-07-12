CUET UG Admit Card 2022 Today, Exam City Intimation Slips Out at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG Admit Card 2022 Today: With just three days left for the commencement of CUET UG 2022 Exam, the NTA has formally released the Exam City Intimation Slips for all the registered candidates on 11th July 2022. Along with this, the apex testing agency has also confirmed that the CUET Admit Card 2022 for the UG University Entrance Exam will be released today i.e., 12th July 2022, Tuesday at 6 PM in the evening. These two announcements have come as a major relief for the candidates who have registered for the upcoming national-level entrance exam. After being released officially, candidates will be able to download and access CUET Admit Card 2022 online via the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. In addition to this, candidates will also get convenient access to CUET UG Admit Cards 2022 easily, via the direct link placed below:

Download CUET UG Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

14 Lakh Candidates to Receive CUET UG Admit Card 2022

Despite it being the first session or edition of the Common University Entrance Test, nearly 14 lakh candidates have registered for the university entrance test this time. According to the details shared by NTA, a total of 14,90,000 candidates have registered for the CUET UG 2022 Exam of which 8,10,000 will be appearing for the test in the 1st slot while the rest 6,80,000 will be appearing for the test in the 2nd slot. In addition to this, the application received for CUET 2022 cover 54,555 unique subject combinations which are offered at over 90 universities across the country.

Total Number of Registered Candidates: 14,90,000

Total Number of Registered Candidates: 14,90,000 Total Candidates Appearing in Slot 1: 8,10,000

Total Candidates Appearing in Slot 1: 8,10,000 Total Number of Candidates Appearing in Slot 2: 6,80,000

Total Number of Candidates Appearing in Slot 2: 6,80,000 Total Subject Combinations Applied for: 54,555

Total Subject Combinations Applied for: 54,555 Number of Participating Universities: 90

CUET UG 2022 Admit Cards only for July Phase

According to the details shared by the NTA, for now the exam authority will be issuing admit cards or hall tickets for CUET 2022 for Phase 1 of the Exam which is scheduled to be held in July 2022. Candidates should note that the CUET 2022 Hall Tickets for Phase 2, i.e., August Exams will be released later on by the exam authority. As per the schedule released by NTA, CUET UG 2022 exam will be held on 15th, 16th, 19th and 20th July in Phase 1 and Phase 2 of CUET 2022 will be held on 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 10th August 2022.

