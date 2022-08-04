CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Exam Today, Get Instructions and Guidelines here

CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Exams: The National Testing Agency will be conducting the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 examinations from today - August 4, 2022. According to the schedule, the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 exams will be conducted until August 20, 2022. According to the official numbers provided, roughly 6.8 lakh students will be appearing for the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 examinations.

Students appearing for the CUET UG 2022 examinations must make sure that they download the Phase 2 admit card through the link provided on the official website. The National Testing Agency released the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 admit card for the exams which are scheduled to be conducted on August 4, 5 and 6, 2022. According to the official notification, the admit card for the exams which are to be conducted after August 6, 2022 will be issued shortly. The notification regarding the admit card will be released on the official website of CUET

The CUET UG 2022 exams are being conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 of the exams will be conducted from 9 AM to 12:15 PM while the second shift will be conducted from 3 PM to 6 PM.

According to a recent update however, a few of the students who were scheduled to appeared for the exams on August 4, 5 and 6, 2022 are shifted to take the exams on August 12, 13 and 14, 2022 due to the BITSAT, MHT CET, NATA Exams which are being conducted around the same time.

Points to remember when appearing for the CUET UG 2022 Exams

Students appearing for the CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exams being conducted today must make sure that they check follow the below given instructions

CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 admit card is a mandatory document which needs to be carried by students appearing for the examinations Students are advised to plan their travel accordingly and report to the exam centre well ahead of time so that they are not late to the center Electronic devices, mobile phones, laptops etc are not allowed inside the exam centre Since the exams are being conducted online students are advised to read through the questions mentioned and answer the test accordingly within the time period provided.

