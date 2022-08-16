    CUET UG 2022 Result expected in September, Check Scorecard details here

    CUET UG 2022 Results expected to be announced in September 2022. NTA will announce the details for the results on the official website soon. 

    Updated: Aug 16, 2022 08:57 IST
    CUET UG 2022 Results
    CUET UG 2022 Results: CUET UG 2022 Results are expected to be announced in September 2022. The National Testing Agency will be announcing the CUET UG 2022 Results for the exams conducted for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered in central universities and participating institutions. The second phase of the CUET UG entrance exams are scheduled to conclude on August 20, 2022.

    According to media reports, officials from the National Testing Agency have stated that the evaluation process will take time and the CUET Results will be announced in September 2022. The exact date and time for the declaration of the CUET 2022 Results will be announced by the officials of the National Testing Agency soon. 

    The CUET UG 2022 Results will be announced on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Students can check through the details of the entrance examination for the undergraduate programme here.

    CUET UG 2022 Exam Notification

    CUET UG 2022 Examination Details

    Approximately 3.72 Lakh students are expected to appear for the CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 examinations which will be conducted from tomorrow - August 17 to August 20, 2022  the students who were unable to appear for the Phase 2 exams due to technical errors will be able to appear for the exams on August 30, 2022. 

    Candidates must note that a response sheet for the candidates and the CUET question paper will be released on the official website soon. The CUET UG 2022 Answer Key will also be released shortly following which the final answer key and the results of CUET UG 2022 will be declared.

