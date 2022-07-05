CUET UG Admit Card 2022 Soon, Get Steps to download and other details here

CUET UG Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency is expected to issue the CUET 2022 Admit Card on the official website soon. CUET UG 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted on July 15, 16, 19 and 20, 2022 and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10, 2022. Those students who have completed the application process for the CUET UG 2022 examinations will be able to download the CUET 2022 Admit Card.

The link for students to download the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be provided on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Along with the official link students will also be able to check their results through the direct link which will be provided here.

NTA is conducting the CUET UG 2022 examinations for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered in the Central Universities across the country. The exams will be conducted in the online mode for the students across 554 exam centres in India and 12 Centres abroad.

Steps to download CUET UG 2022 Admit Card

As mentioned above, the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be available in the online mode on the official website. For students to download the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card, students are required to enter the CUET UG 2022 Registration number and Password in the Admit Card link provided. Students can follow the steps provided here to download the CUET UG 2022 Admit Cards.

Step 1: Visit the CUET UG 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card link

Step 3: Enter the CUET UG 2022 Login details in the link provided

Step 4: The CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card

The CUET UG 2022 Admit Card is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students to the exam centre. The CUET UG 2022 Admit card will include the details of the candidates, exam centre details, reporting time to exam centre and instructions to be followed.

Also Read: Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2022 (Declared): Check Kerala Class 10 Results at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in