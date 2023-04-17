  1. Home
CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card Tomorrow at admissions.cusat.ac.in, Check Steps to Download Here

The Cochin University of Science and Technology will issue the admit card for the CUSAT CAT exam tomorrow, April 18, 2023. Once the admit card is issued, candidates who have applied for the exam will be able to download the hall ticket from admissions.cusat.ac.in. Check details here

Updated: Apr 17, 2023 17:58 IST
CUSAT CAT 2023: The Cochin University of Science and Technology will issue the admit card for Common Admission Test (CAT) exam tomorrow, April 18, 2023, in online mode. Once the admit card is issued, candidates who have applied for the CUSAT CAT exams will be able to download the hall ticket from the official website i.e. admissions.cusat.ac.in.

As per the recent updates, candidates need to fill out the required details such as registration number and date of birth to download their respective hall tickets. Candidates must bring their admit cards along with a photo id proof at the test centre as the admit card is a mandatory document to carry, as no candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the admit card. As per the official exam schedule, candidates will be able to download the CUSAT CAT admit card 2023 by May 6.

Details Mentioned on the CUSAT CAT Admit Card 2023

As per the past year's trends, it is expected that the details given below will be mentioned on the CUSAT CAT 2023 admit card.

  • Name of the candidate
  • Candidate's photograph and signature
  • Date of birth of the candidate
  • Category and id proof details
  • Candidate's personal details such as postal address and contact details
  • Application number of CUSAT CAT 2023
  • CUSAT CAT exam details including exam date and time

How to Download the CUSAT CAT Admit Card 2023?

Candidates who are appearing for the CUSAT CAT exams to get admission into various Engineering, Environmental Studies, Humanities, Law, Science, Social Sciences and Technology programme are requested to go through the steps that are listed below to download the admit card.

Step 1: Go to the official website of CUSAT i.e. admissions.cusat.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link available to download the CUSAT CAT admit card 2023

Step 3: Now, fill out all the necessary details including registration number and date of birth 

Step 4: The CUSAT CAT admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Cross-check all the details mentioned on the hall ticket 

Step 6: Download the admit card and print a hardcopy for future reference

