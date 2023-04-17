CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card Tomorrow at admissions.cusat.ac.in, Check Steps to Download Here

CUSAT CAT 2023: The Cochin University of Science and Technology will issue the admit card for Common Admission Test (CAT) exam tomorrow, April 18, 2023, in online mode. Once the admit card is issued, candidates who have applied for the CUSAT CAT exams will be able to download the hall ticket from the official website i.e. admissions.cusat.ac.in.

As per the recent updates, candidates need to fill out the required details such as registration number and date of birth to download their respective hall tickets. Candidates must bring their admit cards along with a photo id proof at the test centre as the admit card is a mandatory document to carry, as no candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the admit card. As per the official exam schedule, candidates will be able to download the CUSAT CAT admit card 2023 by May 6.

Details Mentioned on the CUSAT CAT Admit Card 2023

As per the past year's trends, it is expected that the details given below will be mentioned on the CUSAT CAT 2023 admit card.

Name of the candidate

Candidate's photograph and signature

Date of birth of the candidate

Category and id proof details

Candidate's personal details such as postal address and contact details

Application number of CUSAT CAT 2023

CUSAT CAT exam details including exam date and time

How to Download the CUSAT CAT Admit Card 2023?

Candidates who are appearing for the CUSAT CAT exams to get admission into various Engineering, Environmental Studies, Humanities, Law, Science, Social Sciences and Technology programme are requested to go through the steps that are listed below to download the admit card.

Step 1: Go to the official website of CUSAT i.e. admissions.cusat.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link available to download the CUSAT CAT admit card 2023

Step 3: Now, fill out all the necessary details including registration number and date of birth

Step 4: The CUSAT CAT admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Cross-check all the details mentioned on the hall ticket

Step 6: Download the admit card and print a hardcopy for future reference

