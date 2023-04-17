NATA 2023 Admit Card for Test 1 to be Release Tomorrow, Know How to Download Here

NATA Admit Card 2023: As per the recent updates, the Council of Architecture will release the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) admit card for the first test tomorrow, April 18, 2023, in online mode. Once released, those candidates who are appearing for the NATA examinations will be able to download their respective hall tickets from the official website i.e. nata.in

As per the official exam schedule, the examination authority will conduct the NATA first test on April 21, 2023, in two sessions i.e. morning and evening. The exam timings for the morning session will be 10 am to 1 pm and the evening session exam will start from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates will get 3 hours of duration for each session to complete the NATA exam 2023. Whereas the entrance exam will have 125 questions carrying 200 marks in total.

NATA 2023 Test 1 Important Dates

Candidates applying for the NATA exam to get admission into various Architecture courses in India can check the important dates related to the test 1 examination in the table below.

Events Dates Availability of NATA admit card 2023 for Test 1 From April 18, 2023 NATA Exam 2023 April 21, 2023 Declaration of NATA result 2023 for Test 1 April 30, 2023

How to Download NATA Admit Card 2023 for Test 1?

Candidates appearing for the NATA examinations 2023 can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the hall tickets.

Step 1: Go to the official website of NATA

Step 2: Click on the candidate login portal and then enter all the required credentials as asked

Step 3: After this, click on the direct link to download the NATA hall ticket 2023 available on the screen

Step 4: The NATA admit card 2023 for test 1 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the admit card and print a hard copy for further reference

