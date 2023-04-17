KVS Admission 2023: Class 2 Selection List to be Out Today, Know How to Download Here

KVS Class 2 Selection List 2023: As per the recent updates, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is all set to announce the selection list for class 2 students today, April 17, 2023, in online mode. Once the selection list is released, students who have applied for the KVS admissions for the academic year 2023-24 will be able to check and download the selection list from the official website i.e. kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

According to the details provided on the website, the examination authorities will close the application process for all the classes except class 11 on June 30, 2023.

KVS Admissions 2023 Schedule

Students who have applied to get admission into KVS can check the important dates mentioned in the table given below.

Events Dates Declaration of class 2 selection list April 17, 2023 Admission for class 2 starts From April 18 to April 29, 2023

Check KVS Admissions 2023 Guidelines (PDF) Here - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to Download KVS Class 2 Selection List 2023?

Once the selection list is released, students who have applied for the KVS admissions will be able to check the selection list from the website. They can follow the steps given below to know how to download the selection list.

Step 1: Visit the official website of KVS i.e. kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the Class 2 selection list

Step 3: The Class 2 selection list will be displayed in the pdf file

Step 4: Go through the student’s name and download the list for future reference

KVS Class 1 Admission 2023

As per the latest updates, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will close the registration process for class 1 students today, April 17, 2023. Interested parents and guardians of the student who are yet to apply are required to fill out the registration form from the official website.

Also Read: ICAI CA May 2023: Admit Cards Out at eservices.icai.org, Know How to Download Here