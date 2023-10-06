DCET Result 2023 Expected Today At kea.kar.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

Karnataka DCET Result 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to release the results for the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) today: October 6, 2023. Once released, those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their results through the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

To download the results, candidates are required to enter the necessary details such as registration number and date of birth in the result login window. As per the schedule, the examination authority conducted the Karnataka DCET exam on September 9, 2023. After the announcement of the results, the respective authority will release the DCET counselling schedule in online mode.

Karnataka Diploma CET Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

How to download the Karnataka Diploma CET result 2023 online?

Candidates who have appeared for the KEA DCET exam 2023 can follow the below-given steps to download the Karnataka DCET result online.

Step 1: Go to the official website - kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admissions tab and then select DCET 2023

Step 3: The direct link to download the Karnataka DCET result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Click on the result link and then, a new login window will appear

Step 5: Enter the necessary login credentials

Step 6: The Karnataka DCET result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Go through the result and download it for future use

KEA DCET Exam 2023

The Karnataka Diploma CET exam is conducted for the candidates to get admissions into first-year Architecture programmes as well as into second-year or third-semester Engineering courses through the lateral entry scheme specially designed for the diploma candidates attending day engineering colleges.

