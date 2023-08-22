  1. Home
  3. Delhi ITI Admission 2023: Seat Allotment Result for round 3 out at itidelhi.admissions.nic.in, know how to check here

Delhi ITI Admission 2023: Seat Allotment Result for round 3 out at itidelhi.admissions.nic.in, know how to check here

Delhi ITI Admission 2023: Department of Training and Technical Education has released the ITI admission seat allotment result for round 3 on August 23, 2023. Candidates can check their allotted seats through ITI Delhi login window online at itidelhi.admissions.nic.in. Get direct link here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 22, 2023 12:37 IST
Delhi ITI Admission 2023: Department of Training and Technical Education will announce the round 3 seat allotment result for ITI Delhi admission tomorrow - April 23, 2023. Candidates can check the third round allotment list online at the official website: itidelhi.admissions.nic.in. They need to use the required login credentials to check their ITI Delhi admission 2023 result. 

Those who will be allotted seats will have to report at the allotted ITI within the specified time. Through Delhi ITI, candidates can get admission in 19 Government ITIs having 11336 seats in 54 different trades which are affiliated with National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) and State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT).

Delhi ITI 3rd Allotment List 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

Delhi ITI Admission 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the table to know the admission and other important dates of Delhi ITI: 

Events 

Dates 

Delhi ITI seat allotment result round 3

August 22 , 2023 (OUT)

Reporting at allotted ITI’s with original document

August 23 to 25, 2023

Fee submission (Freeze candidates )

August 23 to 27, 2023

Display of vacant seat position after third round of seat allotment

August 28, 2023

Reshuffling of trades/ITI choices with candidates

August 29 to 31, 2023

Delhi ITI 4th seat allotment result

September 5, 2023

Reporting at allotted ITI 

September 5, 6, and 8, 2023

Display of vacant seat position after 4th round of seat allotment

September 11, 2023

Reshuffling of trades/ITI

September 11 to 13, 2023

Delhi ITI 2023 seat allotment result for round 5

September 18, 2023

Reporting at allotted ITI

September 18 to 20, 2023

Fee submission (Freeze candidates)

September 18 to 21, 2023

Display of vacant seat position after Fifth round of seat allotment

September 22, 2023

Reshuffling of trades/ITI

September 22 to 24, 2023

Delhi ITI round 6 seat allotment result

September 27, 2023

Reporting at allotted ITI

September 28 to 29, 2023

Fee submission (Freeze candidates )

September 28 to Oct 1, 2023

Display of vacant seat position after sixth round of seat allotment

Oct 3, 2023

How to check Delhi ITI Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Round 3? 

The authorities release the ITI counselling seat allotment result on the official website. Candidates can go through the steps provided below to know how to check allotment result online: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: itidelhi.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll and click on seat allotment round 3 result 

Step 4: A new Delhi ITI login window will appear on the screen

Step 5: Enter the login credentials 

Step 6: The allotment list will be displayed on the screen 

Step 7: Download and save it for future references 

Delhi ITI Admission 2023 Courses List 

Candidates can go through the table to know the names of some of the courses offered through Delhi ITI: 

Name of the Trades

Duration

Architectural Draughtsman

2 Years

Cosmetology

1 Year

Carpenter

1 Year

Commercial Art

1 Year

Computer Hardware & Network Maintenance

1 Year

Computer Operator and Programming

Assistant

1 Year

Desktop Publishing Operator

1 Year

Digital Photographer

1 Year

Draughtsman (Civil)

2 Years

Draughtsman (Mechanical)

2 Years

Dress Making

1 Year

Electrician

2 Years

Electronic Mechanic

2 Years

Fashion Design & Technology

1 Year

Fitter

2 Years

Food and Beverages Service

Assistant

1 Year

Food Production (General)

1 Year

Health Sanitary Inspector

1 Year

Information & Communication Technology

System Maintenance

2 Years

Information Technology

2 Years

Also Read: ITI Admission 2023: Check State-wise dates, official websites and admission updates here
