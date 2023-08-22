Delhi ITI Admission 2023: Seat Allotment Result for round 3 out at itidelhi.admissions.nic.in, know how to check here

Delhi ITI Admission 2023: Department of Training and Technical Education will announce the round 3 seat allotment result for ITI Delhi admission tomorrow - April 23, 2023. Candidates can check the third round allotment list online at the official website: itidelhi.admissions.nic.in. They need to use the required login credentials to check their ITI Delhi admission 2023 result.
Those who will be allotted seats will have to report at the allotted ITI within the specified time. Through Delhi ITI, candidates can get admission in 19 Government ITIs having 11336 seats in 54 different trades which are affiliated with National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) and State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT).
Delhi ITI Admission 2023 Dates
Candidates can check the table to know the admission and other important dates of Delhi ITI:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Delhi ITI seat allotment result round 3
|
August 22 , 2023 (OUT)
|
Reporting at allotted ITI’s with original document
|
August 23 to 25, 2023
|
Fee submission (Freeze candidates )
|
August 23 to 27, 2023
|
Display of vacant seat position after third round of seat allotment
|
August 28, 2023
|
Reshuffling of trades/ITI choices with candidates
|
August 29 to 31, 2023
|
Delhi ITI 4th seat allotment result
|
September 5, 2023
|
Reporting at allotted ITI
|
September 5, 6, and 8, 2023
|
Display of vacant seat position after 4th round of seat allotment
|
September 11, 2023
|
Reshuffling of trades/ITI
|
September 11 to 13, 2023
|
Delhi ITI 2023 seat allotment result for round 5
|
September 18, 2023
|
Reporting at allotted ITI
|
September 18 to 20, 2023
|
Fee submission (Freeze candidates)
|
September 18 to 21, 2023
|
Display of vacant seat position after Fifth round of seat allotment
|
September 22, 2023
|
Reshuffling of trades/ITI
|
September 22 to 24, 2023
|
Delhi ITI round 6 seat allotment result
|
September 27, 2023
|
Reporting at allotted ITI
|
September 28 to 29, 2023
|
Fee submission (Freeze candidates )
|
September 28 to Oct 1, 2023
|
Display of vacant seat position after sixth round of seat allotment
|
Oct 3, 2023
How to check Delhi ITI Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Round 3?
The authorities release the ITI counselling seat allotment result on the official website. Candidates can go through the steps provided below to know how to check allotment result online:
Step 1: Go to the official website: itidelhi.admissions.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, scroll and click on seat allotment round 3 result
Step 4: A new Delhi ITI login window will appear on the screen
Step 5: Enter the login credentials
Step 6: The allotment list will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download and save it for future references
Delhi ITI Admission 2023 Courses List
Candidates can go through the table to know the names of some of the courses offered through Delhi ITI:
|
Name of the Trades
|
Duration
|
Architectural Draughtsman
|
2 Years
|
Cosmetology
|
1 Year
|
Carpenter
|
1 Year
|
Commercial Art
|
1 Year
|
Computer Hardware & Network Maintenance
|
1 Year
|
Computer Operator and Programming
Assistant
|
1 Year
|
Desktop Publishing Operator
|
1 Year
|
Digital Photographer
|
1 Year
|
Draughtsman (Civil)
|
2 Years
|
Draughtsman (Mechanical)
|
2 Years
|
Dress Making
|
1 Year
|
Electrician
|
2 Years
|
Electronic Mechanic
|
2 Years
|
Fashion Design & Technology
|
1 Year
|
Fitter
|
2 Years
|
Food and Beverages Service
Assistant
|
1 Year
|
Food Production (General)
|
1 Year
|
Health Sanitary Inspector
|
1 Year
|
Information & Communication Technology
System Maintenance
|
2 Years
|
Information Technology
|
2 Years
