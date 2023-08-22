Delhi ITI Admission 2023: Seat Allotment Result for round 3 out at itidelhi.admissions.nic.in, know how to check here

Delhi ITI Admission 2023: Department of Training and Technical Education will announce the round 3 seat allotment result for ITI Delhi admission tomorrow - April 23, 2023. Candidates can check the third round allotment list online at the official website: itidelhi.admissions.nic.in. They need to use the required login credentials to check their ITI Delhi admission 2023 result.

Those who will be allotted seats will have to report at the allotted ITI within the specified time. Through Delhi ITI, candidates can get admission in 19 Government ITIs having 11336 seats in 54 different trades which are affiliated with National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) and State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT).

Delhi ITI Admission 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the table to know the admission and other important dates of Delhi ITI:

Events Dates Delhi ITI seat allotment result round 3 August 22 , 2023 (OUT) Reporting at allotted ITI’s with original document August 23 to 25, 2023 Fee submission (Freeze candidates ) August 23 to 27, 2023 Display of vacant seat position after third round of seat allotment August 28, 2023 Reshuffling of trades/ITI choices with candidates August 29 to 31, 2023 Delhi ITI 4th seat allotment result September 5, 2023 Reporting at allotted ITI September 5, 6, and 8, 2023 Display of vacant seat position after 4th round of seat allotment September 11, 2023 Reshuffling of trades/ITI September 11 to 13, 2023 Delhi ITI 2023 seat allotment result for round 5 September 18, 2023 Reporting at allotted ITI September 18 to 20, 2023 Fee submission (Freeze candidates) September 18 to 21, 2023 Display of vacant seat position after Fifth round of seat allotment September 22, 2023 Reshuffling of trades/ITI September 22 to 24, 2023 Delhi ITI round 6 seat allotment result September 27, 2023 Reporting at allotted ITI September 28 to 29, 2023 Fee submission (Freeze candidates ) September 28 to Oct 1, 2023 Display of vacant seat position after sixth round of seat allotment Oct 3, 2023

How to check Delhi ITI Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Round 3?

The authorities release the ITI counselling seat allotment result on the official website. Candidates can go through the steps provided below to know how to check allotment result online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: itidelhi.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll and click on seat allotment round 3 result

Step 4: A new Delhi ITI login window will appear on the screen

Step 5: Enter the login credentials

Step 6: The allotment list will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and save it for future references

Delhi ITI Admission 2023 Courses List

Candidates can go through the table to know the names of some of the courses offered through Delhi ITI:

Name of the Trades Duration Architectural Draughtsman 2 Years Cosmetology 1 Year Carpenter 1 Year Commercial Art 1 Year Computer Hardware & Network Maintenance 1 Year Computer Operator and Programming Assistant 1 Year Desktop Publishing Operator 1 Year Digital Photographer 1 Year Draughtsman (Civil) 2 Years Draughtsman (Mechanical) 2 Years Dress Making 1 Year Electrician 2 Years Electronic Mechanic 2 Years Fashion Design & Technology 1 Year Fitter 2 Years Food and Beverages Service Assistant 1 Year Food Production (General) 1 Year Health Sanitary Inspector 1 Year Information & Communication Technology System Maintenance 2 Years Information Technology 2 Years

