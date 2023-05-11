Delhi NMMS Result 2023 Out at edudel.nic.in, Know How to Check Here

Delhi NMMS Result 2023: As per the recent updates, the Delhi Education Department has released the Delhi National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) result in online mode. According to the schedule, the NMMS scholarship exam was conducted on December 18, 2022. Students who have appeared for the exam can check and download the result pdf by visiting the official website i.e. edudel.nic.in.

Along with the declaration of the result, the examination authority has also issued a notification regarding the correction in the NMMS result. If there is any kind of error or correction in the personal details of the candidate including name, category, date of birth etc, then they can submit the required documents to rectify it by May 12, 2023, in the office of the Deputy Director of Education (Science & TV Branch), Old Gargi College Building, Lajpat Nagar-IV, New Delhi-110024.

Delhi NMMS Result 2023 pdf - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details mentioned on the Delhi NMMS Result 2023

Students must go through the details mentioned on the NMMS result after downloading it. In case of any discrepancy or error in the merit list, they are required to submit the necessary documents to the officials. The Delhi NMMS result pdf will have the following details on it

Candidate's name

Gender

Date of birth

Candidate's roll number

Father's name

School ID

How to check Delhi NMMS Result 2023 online?

Students who have given the Delhi NMMS exam 2023 can follow the below-given steps to check and download the Delhi NMMS result 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website of DoE i.e. edudel.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Delhi NMMS Result 2023 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, the NMMS 2023 result pdf file will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Go through the details in the Delhi NMMS merit list 2023

Step 5: Download it and print a hard copy of it for future reference

