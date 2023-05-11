  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Delhi NMMS Result 2023 Out at edudel.nic.in, Know How to Check Here

Delhi NMMS Result 2023 Out at edudel.nic.in, Know How to Check Here

Delhi Education Department (DoE) has released the Delhi NMMS result in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can download it from the official portal i.e. edudel.nic.in. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: May 11, 2023 11:31 IST
Delhi NMMS Result 2023
Delhi NMMS Result 2023

Delhi NMMS Result 2023: As per the recent updates, the Delhi Education Department has released the Delhi National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) result in online mode. According to the schedule, the NMMS scholarship exam was conducted on December 18, 2022. Students who have appeared for the exam can check and download the result pdf by visiting the official website i.e. edudel.nic.in. 

Along with the declaration of the result, the examination authority has also issued a notification regarding the correction in the NMMS result. If there is any kind of error or correction in the personal details of the candidate including name, category, date of birth etc, then they can submit the required documents to rectify it by May 12, 2023, in the office of the Deputy Director of Education (Science & TV Branch), Old Gargi College Building, Lajpat Nagar-IV, New Delhi-110024. 

Delhi NMMS Result 2023 pdf  - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details mentioned on the Delhi NMMS Result 2023

Students must go through the details mentioned on the NMMS result after downloading it. In case of any discrepancy or error in the merit list, they are required to submit the necessary documents to the officials. The Delhi NMMS result pdf will have the following details on it

  • Candidate's name
  • Gender
  • Date of birth
  • Candidate's roll number
  • Father's name
  • School ID

How to check Delhi NMMS Result 2023 online?

Students who have given the Delhi NMMS exam 2023 can follow the below-given steps to check and download the Delhi NMMS result 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website of DoE i.e. edudel.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Delhi NMMS Result 2023 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, the NMMS 2023 result pdf file will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Go through the details in the Delhi NMMS merit list 2023

Step 5: Download it and print a hard copy of it for future reference

Also Read: KCET 2023 Admit Card Released on kea.kar.nic.in; UGCET Exam from May 20, Check Here Exam Day Instructions
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023