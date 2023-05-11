KCET 2023 Admit Card Released on kea.kar.nic.in; UGCET Exam from May 20, Check Here Exam Day Instructions

KCET Admit Card 2023: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 admit card in online mode. Those registered candidates who are appearing for the KCET exam can check and download their respective hall tickets from the official website I.e. kea.kar.nic.in.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) admit card is a mandatory document to carry at the exam centre along with valid ID proofs. Candidates are advised to keep their CET hall ticket 2023 safe until the completion of the admission process.

KCET Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Karnataka KCET 2023 Dates

Candidates who are appearing for the Karnataka CET exam for the academic year 2023 can check the important dates in the table given below:

Events Dates KEA KCET Exam 2023 May 20 and May 21, 2023 KCET Kannada Language exam May 22, 2023

Details Mentioned on the KCET admit card 2023

Candidates must go through the details mentioned on the KCET admit card after downloading it. They must cross-check all the details to avoid any errors. In case of any discrepancy or error in the KCET hall ticket, candidates should contact the officials. They can go through the details that is expected to be mentioned on the hall ticket.

Candidate’s name

Photograph and signature of the candidate

Exam centre address

KCET registration details

Paper for which the candidate are appearing

Exam day instructions and guidelines

How to download the Karnataka CET Admit Card 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to download the Karnataka admit card 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official portal i.e. kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

Step 2: Click on the KCET admit card link download on the homepage

Step 3: Now, enter all the required login credentials as asked and click on submit

Step 4: Download the KCET hall ticket and print a hard copy for future use

KCET 2023 Exam Day Instructions

Students who are appearing in KCET examination can follow the exam day instructions mentioned below:

Students are required to bring their admit cards along with one photo ID proof to the test centre.

Do not carry any kind of prohibited items such as mobile phones, electronic items, calculators etc at the exam hall.

Candidates are requested to reach the exam centre at least one hour prior to the commencement of the exam.

