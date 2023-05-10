CUET PG 2023 Application Window to Close Tomorrow, Know How to Apply Here

CUET PG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) postgraduate exam 2023 application window tomorrow, May 11, 2023 in online mode. Those candidates who are appearing for the entrance exam and are yet to apply can register themselves by submitting the application form through the official website i.e. cuet.nta.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the application window will be open till May 11, 2023, by 9 pm and candidates can make the payment of application fee till May 11, 2023, by 11.59 pm. Whereas the application corrections window will be open till May 12, 2023, respectively.

Check the official notification here

CUET PG 2023 Important Dates

Candidates who are appearing for the CUET PG exams 2023 to get admission into various postgraduate programmes can check the important dates in the table given below:

Events Dates Last date to apply for CUET PG exam May 11, 2023 (9 PM) CUET PG 2023 Application Fee May 11, 2023 (11.59 PM) CUET PG Application correction window 2023 May 12, 2023 CUET PG exam 2023 June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2023

How to register for CUET PG 2023?

Candidates can submit their CUET PG 2023 applications in online mode. Those interested candidates who have not registered yet can follow the below-given steps to complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET i.e. cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the CUET PG registration link available on the screen

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Register yourself using required credentials

Step 5: After this, login using the newly generated details

Step 6: Enter all the personal or academic details as asked in the CUET PG 2023 application form

Step 7: Upload the valid documents as mentioned in the given format

Step 8: Submit the application fee and click on the submit button

Step 9: Save the admission application form and print a hard copy of it for future use

CUET PG 2023

As per the recent updates, the examination authority also informed that this opportunity is being provided for all the candidates who could not complete their registration earlier and for the candidates who want to submit their application as fresh candidates for the CUET PG exam 2023. Moreover, candidates are advised to fill their particulars in the application form carefully as no further chances for correction will be provided by the authorities.

