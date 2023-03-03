    Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Registration Starts, Apply Till March 15, Check Steps Here

    Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: DoE, Delhi has started the registration for Delhi Nursery, KG and class 1 admissions. The respective parents can get the Delhi Nursery admission form from the concerned Sarvodaya Vidyalayas till March 15, 2023. Get details here 

    Updated: Mar 3, 2023 16:53 IST
    Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Registration Starts
    Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Registration Starts

    Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi has started the admission registration for Delhi entry classes - Nursery, KG and class 1. Parents or guardians must know that Delhi Nursery admission registration form 2023 can only be filled in offline mode. They will have to collect the Delhi Nursery admission registration form 2023 from concerned Sarvodaya Vidyalayas. 

    The last date to collect the Delhi Nursery admission form is March 15, 2023. In case of any issues with Delhi Nursery admission form, parents can go back to school on March 20 and 21 and make changes in application form. As per the released date, the admission or Delhi Nursery merit list will be released on March 18, 2023. 

    Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Dates 

    Events 

    Dates 

    Last date to submit Delhi Nursery Admission Form

    March 15, 2023

    List of incomplete application form release date

    March 18, 2023 

    Delhi Nursery Application Correction Facility

    March 20 and 21, 2023

    Delhi Nursery Admission List

    March 24, 2023

    Commencement of Delhi Nursery Admission 

    March 25, 2023

    Last date of admission 

    March 31, 2023

    Admission date for waitlist students

    April 1 to 5, 2023

    Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Registration

    As per the notification released, the application form for Delhi Nursery admission can be collected from the concerned Sarvodaya Vidyalayas. The parents will also get the admission notification along with Delhi Nursery admission form 2023. As per the details mentioned, the Delhi entry classes form will be available from 8.30 to 11.30 AM in the morning and general shift schools.

    In evening schools, parents can collect the Delhi Nursery admission 2023 form from 2.30 to 5.30 PM on all working days. All the application form of Delhi Nursery admission must be filled properly along with the attached documents. It has to be dropped in the drop boxes in the specified schools. 

    Who Are Eligible for Delhi Nursery Admission 2023? 

    As per the prescribed eligibility criteria, only Delhi residents are eligible to study in government schools. They will be given admission if they are living within 1 km of Sarvodaya Vidyalayas. Also, for admission in Delhi Nursery classes, the children must have completed 3 years of age, whereas those willing to get admission in KG class, must have completed 4 years of age. For class 1, students must be of 5 years of age.  

    Check Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Notification - Here

    List of Documents Required for Delhi Nursery Admission 2023? 

    • Date of birth certificate, issued by MCD or any local body
    • Anganwadi record
    • Hospital, Nurse and Midwife register record
    • Undertaking by parents regarding date of birth
    • Passport size photograph
    • Residence of proof

    Also Read: Assam Board HSLC Exam 2023 Starts Today, Check Important Guidelines Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification