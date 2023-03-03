Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Registration Starts, Apply Till March 15, Check Steps Here

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi has started the admission registration for Delhi entry classes - Nursery, KG and class 1. Parents or guardians must know that Delhi Nursery admission registration form 2023 can only be filled in offline mode. They will have to collect the Delhi Nursery admission registration form 2023 from concerned Sarvodaya Vidyalayas.

The last date to collect the Delhi Nursery admission form is March 15, 2023. In case of any issues with Delhi Nursery admission form, parents can go back to school on March 20 and 21 and make changes in application form. As per the released date, the admission or Delhi Nursery merit list will be released on March 18, 2023.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Dates

Events Dates Last date to submit Delhi Nursery Admission Form March 15, 2023 List of incomplete application form release date March 18, 2023 Delhi Nursery Application Correction Facility March 20 and 21, 2023 Delhi Nursery Admission List March 24, 2023 Commencement of Delhi Nursery Admission March 25, 2023 Last date of admission March 31, 2023 Admission date for waitlist students April 1 to 5, 2023

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Registration

As per the notification released, the application form for Delhi Nursery admission can be collected from the concerned Sarvodaya Vidyalayas. The parents will also get the admission notification along with Delhi Nursery admission form 2023. As per the details mentioned, the Delhi entry classes form will be available from 8.30 to 11.30 AM in the morning and general shift schools.

In evening schools, parents can collect the Delhi Nursery admission 2023 form from 2.30 to 5.30 PM on all working days. All the application form of Delhi Nursery admission must be filled properly along with the attached documents. It has to be dropped in the drop boxes in the specified schools.

Who Are Eligible for Delhi Nursery Admission 2023?

As per the prescribed eligibility criteria, only Delhi residents are eligible to study in government schools. They will be given admission if they are living within 1 km of Sarvodaya Vidyalayas. Also, for admission in Delhi Nursery classes, the children must have completed 3 years of age, whereas those willing to get admission in KG class, must have completed 4 years of age. For class 1, students must be of 5 years of age.

Check Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Notification - Here

List of Documents Required for Delhi Nursery Admission 2023?

Date of birth certificate, issued by MCD or any local body

Anganwadi record

Hospital, Nurse and Midwife register record

Undertaking by parents regarding date of birth

Passport size photograph

Residence of proof

