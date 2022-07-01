Delhi University Exam 2022: Undergraduate Course Practical Exams, Viva Voce in Offline Mode, Get Details Here

Delhi University Exam 2022: As Delhi University students begin their preparations for the upcoming semester exams, the university has issued an important notification for them. The latest update from Delhi University office has confirmed that the varsity plans to hold Practical Exams, Viva Voce in Offline Mode in offline mode for this year. The announcement is major considering that for nearly two years of the pandemic, DU exams, especially practical and viva exams were being held in online mode only. However, this year, the varsity will be holding Practical Exams, Viva Voce in Physical Mode for Undergraduate Courses.

Offline Exams with COVID-19 Guidelines

Taking into account the concerns shared by students and parents regarding spike in COVID-19 cases in the National Capital, the university has said that it plans to strengthen its vigilance against the virus. As per media reports, the university said that UG level Practical Exams and Viva Voce test for students will be held in strict compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines prescribed by the government. The special precautions being planned by the university comes following the recent spike in COVID-19 case numbers in Delhi. On Wednesday, the city reported 1,109 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.87 per cent. In line with this, the varsity plans to implement strict precautionary measures for safety of students and faculty members.

DU Exam 2022 Internal Assessment Weightage

Recently, Delhi University’s Examination Branch issued a notification confirming the procedure and guidelines that are to be followed for UG level exams for internal assessments, practicals, viva voce, projects, oral examinations, apprenticeships, internships and fieldwork. Shareing an update regarding the weightage that is to be followed, the university said that internal assessment will carry 25 per cent weightage and semester examination 75 per cent weightage.

Furthermore, the internal assessment marks distribution will be based on following factors:

Component Marks Weightage Attendance (Including Lectures, Interactive Tutorials, Periods) 5% Written Assignments/Tutorials/Project Reports/Seminars 10% Class Tests/Quizzes 10%

The university notification also specifies that all the internships and evaluations of dissertations will be conducted in the physical mode.

