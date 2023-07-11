Delhi University PG Academic Calendar 2023-24 Released, Classes to Begin from September 1

DU PG Academic Calendar 2023-24: Delhi University has released the Postgraduate academic calendar for the 2023-24 academic calendar. According to the calendar issued, classes for the postgraduate 1st-semester students and 3rd-semester students will begin on September 1, 2023.

The semester will disperse on December 22, 2023, and students will be granted preparatory leave from December 22 to 29, 2023. The university will be conducting practical exams during the time while the theory exams will commence on December 30, 2023.

Classes will commence for the 2nd and 4th semesters from January 15, 2024, and the mid-semester break will be from March 24 to 31, 2024. Classes will disperse on May 20, 2024, and the summer vacations will be from June 2 to July 21, 2023.

DU 2023-24 PG Academic Calendar

Semester I/III Commencement of classes September 1, 2023 Dispersal of classes, preparatory leave and practical exams December 22 to 29, 2023 Theory exams December 30, 2023 Break January 4, 2024 Semester II/IV Commencement of classes January 15, 2024 Mid-Semester break March 24 to 31, 2024 Dispersal of classes, preparatory leave and practical exams May 12 to 19, 2024 Theory Exams May 20, 2024 Summer Vacation June 2 to July 21, 2024

Academic Calendar - Click Here

According to the official notification released, the existing academic calendar for postgraduate programmes for the 2022-23 academic session has been amended for Sem 1 and 2 in order to bring the new academic calendar to effect for the 2023-24 session.

