Delhi University PG Academic Calendar 2023-24 Released, Classes to Begin from September 1

Delhi University has released the academic calendar for the 2023-24 academic year. Classes for the 1st and 3rd semester postgraduate students will begin on September 1, 2023.

Updated: Jul 11, 2023 08:54 IST
DU PG Academic Calendar 2023-24: Delhi University has released the Postgraduate academic calendar for the 2023-24 academic calendar. According to the calendar issued, classes for the postgraduate 1st-semester students and 3rd-semester students will begin on September 1, 2023.

The semester will disperse on December 22, 2023, and students will be granted preparatory leave from December 22 to 29, 2023. The university will be conducting practical exams during the time while the theory exams will commence on December 30, 2023.

Classes will commence for the 2nd and 4th semesters from January 15, 2024, and the mid-semester break will be from March 24 to 31, 2024. Classes will disperse on May 20, 2024, and the summer vacations will be from June 2 to July 21, 2023.

DU 2023-24 PG Academic Calendar

Semester I/III

Commencement of classes

September 1, 2023

Dispersal of classes, preparatory leave and practical exams

December 22 to 29, 2023

Theory exams

December 30, 2023

Break 

January 4, 2024

Semester II/IV

Commencement of classes

January 15, 2024

Mid-Semester break

March 24 to 31, 2024

Dispersal of classes, preparatory leave and practical exams

May 12 to 19, 2024

Theory Exams

May 20, 2024

Summer Vacation

June 2 to July 21, 2024

According to the official notification released, the existing academic calendar for postgraduate programmes for the 2022-23 academic session has been amended for Sem 1 and 2 in order to bring the new academic calendar to effect for the 2023-24 session. 

