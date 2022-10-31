DU Admission 2022: UG 2nd Merit List Released, Check at admission.uod.ac.in

DU 2nd Merit List 2022: Delhi University has announced the DU UG 2022 Round 2 Merit List on the official CSAS Portal. Students who qualified the CUET UG 2022 exams and applied for the DU UG Admissions can visit the official website of Delhi University to check the Round 2 Merit List.

To check the Delhi University Round 2 Allotment Results candidates are required to visit the official admission portal of Delhi University and log in using the CUET Application Number and Password in the link provided. The last date for candidates to accept the allotted seats is November 1, 2022.

Delhi University CSAS Round 2 Merit List is available on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Students can also check the CSAS Round 2 Merit List through the direct link available here.

CSAS Round 2 Merit List - Click Here

Delhi University has released the merit list for undergraduate admissions based on the preferences entered by the students for the undergraduate programme and college. Students must note that the allotments will however be conducted based on the availability of seats after the first round of allotment.

How to check DU Round 2 Merit List

Delhi University UG Admission 2022 Round 2 Allotment Merit List is available on the official CSAS portal. To check the merit list candidates can visit the official website and enter their Login credentials in the login link.

Step 1: Visit the Delhi University Admission 2022 Portal

Step 2: Click on the Candidate Registration Link

Step 3: Enter the CUET Application Number and Password to Login

Step 4: Download the DU 2nd Merit List for further reference

According to the Delhi University Allotment Schedule, candidates allotted seats can complete the Online payment of admission fees in the allotted colleges until November 3, 2022.

Students allotted seats in the Round 2 allotment procedure must also note that the college will cross-check the candidates eligibility and verify the certificates before completing the final admission process.

