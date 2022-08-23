DU Admission 2022: UG Admissions via CUET Score, Class 12 Results to be used as Tie-Breaker, Get Details Here

DU Admission 2022: This year, for admission to UG courses, many universities and colleges including Delhi University will be using the CUET UG exam scores as the main criterion of admissions. Candidates will get admission based on their CUET scores. However, along with this Delhi University has also announced that if two or more students have the same CUET scores, then their 12th results marks will be used as a tie breaker.

As per the media reports, the Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has also decided to resolve a tie between CUET scores using the class 12th marks of the students. For Ambedkar University admissions, the best of four of the candidates would be taken into consideration.

Delhi University Admission 2022 Guidelines Regarding Tie-Breaking

As per media reports, Delhi University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh stated that Class XII marks will be considered as the tiebreaker formula in case of students with the same CUET score competing for the same seat during admissions this year.

As per the guidelines released by Delhi University regarding admission, based on the CUET score and the number of students - four scenarios will be used. First will be to calculate the best of three marks. Second, will be to calculate the best of four, third will be to calculate the best of five. If these three scenarios also fail to resolve the tie, then the older candidates would be given preference based on the date of birth mentioned on their class 10th marksheet.

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD)

AUD has also decided to resolve a tie by using the Class 12th marks. For Ambedkar University admissions, the best of four of the candidates will be taken into consideration. As per media reports, Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) officials have informed that "If two or more applicants have the same score, the marks of the best four of Class 12th subjects will be counted. If the score is still tied, the older applicant would be offered admission."

CUET 2022

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 Exam. CUET 2022 phase 6 exam is scheduled to be held on 24, 25, 26 and 30 August. As per the official notice, a total of 1.91 lakh candidates will be appearing in Phase 6 on 24, 25, and 26 August 2022. Students can expect the application process and portals to begin for UG admissions by September 2022.