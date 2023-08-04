DU Admission 2023: BCom Most Preferred Course, Kirori Mal Receives Highest Number of Applicants

  1. Home
Delhi University admissions to undergraduate programmes are underway. This year the highest number of applications were received for the B.Com programme. Kirori Mal college received the highest number of preferences. 

Updated: Aug 4, 2023 17:40 IST
Delhi University Admission 2023: Admissions to Delhi University undergraduate programmes are underway. Candidates who cleared the CUET UG 2023 exams were eligible to apply for the Delhi University UG admissions. The first merit list for UG admissions was announced on August 1, 2023.

According to reports, this year 3,04,699 students registered for undergraduate admissions. Approximately  2,00,551 students among the total applications filled their preference for the B.Com programme followed by the B.Com Hons and BA English Hnons programmes. The total number of preferences filled in by students was 1,77,62,437 as per reports. 

The most preferred course this year was B.Com with Kirori Mal College being the most preferred college. A total of 72,769 students applied for the B.Com programme followed by 67,686 students who applied for the B.Com Homs and 62,680 students applying for the BA Hons English programme. The total number of applications received for the BA Hons Political Science programme was 53,803 while 44,446 students applied for History. 

Top Courses Applied

Delhi University conducts admissions for undergraduate programmes based on the CUET UG scores. Candidates interested in applying for admission to the undergraduate programmes at Delhi University were required to select the course and college for the allotment process. The top 5 courses preferred by students are given below

BCom

B.A. (Hons) Political Science

BCom (Hons)

B.A. (Hons) History

B.A (Hons) English

The total number of applications received by Kirori Mal College is 1,61,533 followed by 1,58,548 students option for Hindu college and 1,57,162 students applying to Hansraj College. 

