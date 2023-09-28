DU Admission 2023: Delhi University Releases UG, PG and BTech Admission 2023 Deadlines

DU Admission 2023: The University of Delhi will close the admission window for DU BTech admission on October 14, 2023. Also, the UG and PG admissions shall end on September 30 and October 14, 2023, respectively. Check out the application fee and steps to apply for DU Admission 2023 admission here.

DU is providing a total of 120 seats in BTech (Computer Science and Engineering), BTech (Electrical Engineering), and BTech (Electronics and Communication Engineering). Candidates who have passed the JEE Mains 2023 can apply for BTech programmes at the Faculty of Technology at DU. The DU Admission 2023 admission will be done on the basis of the All India Common Rank List (CRL).

Candidates can apply for DU BTech admission on the CSAS Portal. Candidates belonging to unreserved, OBC-NCL, and EWS categories must pay the application fee of Rs 1500. However, those who are from SC/ST or persons with benchmark disabilities must pay Rs 1200.

How to Apply for DU BTech Admission 2023?

Candidates can go through the following steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: engineering.uod.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the register for UG admission button.

Step 3: Key in basic information such as name, and email address to generate password.

Step 4: Select the special spot round admission from the dashboard.

Step 5: Fill in college and course preference

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

DU UG Special Spot Round 2023 Result

The authorities will publish the final seat allotment result for the final special spot round today at 5:00 PM. Those who applied for this round can check out allotment at admission.uod.ac.in.

Even after four rounds of DU UG counseling in 2023, more than 5,000 seats remain unfilled in more than 60 DU colleges. The total number of seats available is 1,557 in the unreserved category, 1,310 in the OBC category, 1,919 in the SC and ST categories, and 967 in the EWS category.

