DU Admissions 2022 Phase 2 Begins: Apply at du.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

DU Phase 2 Admission 2022: Delhi University UG Admissions 2022 Phase 2 will begin today - September 26, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the DU Admissions 2022 can visit the official website of the university to complete the Phase 2 admission process.

DU Phase 2 Admissions will be conducted based on the marks secured by students in the CUET UG 2022 entrance examinations. Candidates who have completed the registrations in Phase 1 can fill in their CUET UG 2022 scores and submit the choice of course and college to be considered for Phase 2 of the allotment.

According to the schedule available, Phase 2 DU Admissions will commence today and candidates will be able to enter their choices until October 10, 2022. The Phase of the admission process began on September 12, 2022, with the launch of the CSAS portal for the CUET UG 2022 Admissions.

As per reports, a total of 6.5 Lakh students have registered for the DU UG Admissions 2022 in Phase 1. Those who have registered for the DU UG 2022 Phase 1 can now visit the CSAS portal to complete Phase 2 of the application process.

DU Phase 2 Admissions 2022 - Application Link

DU UG Admissions 2022: Phase 2 Applications

The Delhi University UG Admission process is being conducted in three phases. Phase 1 of the admission process is the Registration where candidates are required to visit the CSAS portal and complete the registrations for the admissions.

After completing the registrations comes Phase 2 of the applications where students will be required to visit the CSAS portal and enter the CUET UG 2022 marks in the application form for the allotment process. Check steps to complete

Step 1: Visit the CSAS Portal

Step 2: Click on the UG Admission Registration link

Step 3: Login using the registration credentials

Step 4: Enter the CUET UG 2022 Score

Step 5: Submit the choice of course and college

Step 6: Save and Click on the final submission

Also Read: CUET PG Result 2022 (Today): Know List of Top Universities For Admission To PG Courses Here