DU Admissions 2022: Spot Admission Vacancy List to be Released Today at du.ac.in

DU Spot Admissions 2022: Delhi University will be releasing the list of vacant seats for the Spot Admission Round today - November 20, 2022. As per the schedule for the third allotment round available on the official website the list of vacant seats for the first spot round will be released by 5 PM today. Candidates who were unable to secure admission in the earlier rounds of counselling can visit the official website today to check the list of vacant seats for the spot allotment round.

According to the given schedule, the application process for the first spot round will be made available from November 21 to 22, 2022. The first spot allotment list will be released on November 23, 2022. The admission process for those who have been allotted seats in the first spot round will be conducted from November 24 to 27, 2022.

DU Admissions 2022 Spot Round admission list of vacant seats will be made available on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can also check the DU Admission 2022 Spot allotment vacant seat list through the link which will also be available here.

Revised schedule - Click Here

Delhi University conducted admissions for the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes this year based on the scores of the CUET UG/ PG exams 2022. Candidates who appeared for the CUET exams and secured marks based on the cutoff set by colleges were eligible to apply for the DU Admission process 2022.

How to check DU Spot Admission Vacancy list

Delhi University Spot Admission list of vacant seats will be made available on the official website of Delhi University. Students can check the number of vacant seats available in each college and programme based on which they can apply for the spot admission round.

Step 1: Visit the Delhi University Admission portal

Step 2: Click on the DU Spot Admission Vacancy list

Step 3: The List of vacancies available in each college and programme will be displayed

Step 4: Download the DU Spot Admission Vacancy list for further reference

