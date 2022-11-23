    DU Admissions 2022: Spot Round Merit List Today, Check at admission.uod.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

    Delhi University will be releasing the Spot Round Merit List on the official website today. Candidates who have applied for the spot admission process can check the spot round merit list through the link available here. 

    Updated: Nov 23, 2022 09:45 IST
    Delhi University Spot Admission Merit List

    DU Spot Admission 2022: Delhi University will be releasing the DU Spot Round Merit List online today. Candidates who have applied for the Delhi University Spot Admission Round for undergraduate admissions can visit the official website of the university today to check the Spot round Merit List. 

    The DU spot Round Merit List has been announced based on the applications submitted by students against the list of vacant seats released by the university. As per reports, the DU Spot Round Merit List 2022 will be released by 5 PM today. Candidates who are eligible for admission against the merit list released can complete the further admission process. The last date for candidates to accept the allotted seat by November 25, 2022.

    DU Spot Admission Merit List 2022 will be available on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can also check the DU UG 2022 Spot Admission Round Merit List through the link available here. 

    DU Spot Admission Merit List 2022 - (Link Available Today)

    Where to check the DU Spot Admission Merit List 2022

    The Delhi University Spot Admission Round 2022 Merit List for UG programmes will be available on the official website today. Candidates who were unable to secure seats in the previous rounds of counseling were eligible to apply for Spot Admissions. The DU UG 2022 Spot Admission Merit List will be available on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in.

    How to check DU Spot Round Admission Merit List 2022

    The Delhi University UG Admission Spot Round Merit List will be released today. Students who have applied can follow the steps provided here to check the DU Spot Round Admission 2022.

    Step 1: Visit the DU Admission portal

    Step 2: Click on the Spot Admission Merit List Link

    Step 3: The Spot Round Merit List will be displayed

    Step 4: Download the DU Admission 2022 Spot Admission Merit List for further reference

