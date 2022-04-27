DU Admissions 2022: University to organize webinar on CUET Admission reservation policies, Check details here

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University has announced a webinar for the students explaining the reservation policies in the UG Admissions based on the CUET 2022 exams. The webinar is scheduled to be conducted on Friday - April 29, 2022.

The webinar titles ‘Reservation Policies and Related Aspects’ will throw light on the reservation policies, registration process, documents required for reserved category (SC, ST, OBC, EWS) students.

The webinar will be attended by Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, Registrar Vikas Gupta, Dean of Admissions Professor Haneet Gandhi and Joint Dean Professor Sanjeev Singh.

Students interested to know more about the reservation policy followed for Delhi University UG Admissions based on CUET 2022 can visit the official website or click on the link provided here to register for the same

DU 2022 Admissions Webinar Registrations - Direct link

Delhi University in a recent statement has mentioned that a dedicated website - admission.uod.ac.in is created with an aim to spread awareness about the CUET 2022 exams, where students can find relevant information related to Delhi University admissions. Those who wish to secure an admission for the Undergraduate programmes offered at Delhi University can find all relevant information including the details of the admission process, eligibility criteria and tentative seat matrix for all the affiliated colleges of Delhi University.

The university has taken the lead in providing aspirants with relevant information about the CUET 2022 exams with the ChatBot Service activated for quickly resolving all the queries of the students. Candidates can use this service between 9:30 AM and 5:30 PM on all working days and also write to ug@admissions.du.ac.in for further assistance and queries related to the UG Admissions at DU.

The university has also created a video tutorial explaining the registration process for CUET 2022 with step-by-step video guide briefing candidates of the registration process, selecting the programmes, procedure of choosing subjects from Section 1, 2 and 3, uploading the required documents and submitting the application fee. The video tutorials are available to the students in both Hindi and English.

