CUET 2022: Check list of universities accepting CUET exam scores

CUET 2022: The CUET 2022 Registrations for UG courses is underway. As per the schedule provided on the official website, the CUET 2022 registration link will be available until May 6, 2022. The exams are to be conducted by the National Testing Agency and are expected to be conducted in July 2022.

CUET 2022 is being conducted as a common entrance test for the admissions to the UG programmes offered in the Central Universities and other universities across the country. Candidates interested in applying for the UG admissions can visit the official website for further details on the CUET 2022 exams.

Universities accepting CUET Scores for Admissions

As per recent announcements made, the National Railway and Transportation Institute recently announced that the NTRI admissions for UG and PG courses will be conducted based on the marks secured in the CUET exams.

It was also announced that 25 state universities in Karnataka including University of Horticulture Sciences, Karnataka Folklore University, University of Mysore, Bagalkot, Gulbarga University, and Karnataka University will be accepting CUET 2022 exam scores for the admissions to the BA, B.Sc and B.Com programmes.

Jamia Millia Islamia is also offering admissions to 10 UG courses through the CUET exams. The courses being offered include BA Hons Hindi, BA Hons Sanskrit, BA Hons, History, BA Hons Economics, BA Hons French and Francophone Studies, BA Hons Spanish and Latin American Studies, B.Sc. Hons Biotechnology, B.Voc Solar Energy, B.Sc Physics and BA Hons Turkish and Language and Literature.

Central Universities conducting admission through CUET

Candidates applying for the CUET 2022 exams for the UG courses can check here the list of the Central universities and other universities accepting the CUET 2022 scores for the UG Admissions.

Names of Central Universities State Names of Central Universities State Mahatma Gandhi Central University Bihar The National Sanskrit University Andhra Pradesh University of Hyderabad Telangana The Central Sanskrit University New Delhi Jamia Millia Islamia New Delhi Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University New Delhi University of Delhi New Delhi Sikkim University Sikkim Jawaharlal Nehru University New Delhi Manipur University Manipur Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University Uttarakhand Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya Madhya Pradesh Visva-Bharati University West Bengal Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya Maharashtra University of Allahabad Uttar Pradesh The Indira Gandhi National Tribal University Madhya Pradesh Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh Central University of Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh Tezpur University Assam Central University of Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Nagaland University Nagaland Central Agricultural University Manipur Central University of Odisha Odisha Central University of Jammu Jammu and Kashmir Pondicherry University Puducherry Central University of Punjab Punjab English and Foreign Languages University Telangana Central University of Haryana Haryana Maulana Azad National Urdu University Telangana Central University of South Bihar Bihar Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Uttar Pradesh Central University of Karnataka Karnataka Tripura University Tripura Central University of Rajasthan Rajasthan Banaras Hindu University Uttar Pradesh Central University of Jharkhand Jharkhand Mizoram University Mizoram Central University of Kerala Kerala North Eastern Hill University Meghalaya Central University of Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, Chattisgarh Assam University, Silchar Assam Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh Central University of Gujarat Gujarat Central University of Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Aligarh Muslim University New Delhi

CUET Participating Universities 2022 - Others

Other Universities State Tata Institute of Social Sciences Maharashtra The Gandhigram Rural Institute Gujarat Mewar University Rajasthan Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology Uttar Pradesh National Rail and Transportation Institute Gujarat Teerthanker Mahaveer University Uttar Pradesh Ambedkar University New Delhi IIMT University Uttar Pradesh Galgotias University Uttar Pradesh Jagan Nath University Haryana Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics Karnataka Gurukula Kangri Uttarakhand Jagannath University Rajasthan Jaypee University of Information Technology Uttar Pradesh Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh BML Munjal University Haryana Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education For Women Tamil Nadu Devi Ahilya Vishwavidhyalaya Madhya Pradesh Shobhit University Uttar Pradesh Gujarat Vidyapith Gujarat Sardar Patel University Of Police Security And Criminal Justice Rajasthan Jiwaji University Madhya Pradesh

Candidates applying for the CUET 2022 examinations must make sure that they first check through the list of participating universities before filling the CUET 2022 applications. Candidates are required to choose three CUET participating universities when applying for the entrance exams.

Students applying must make sure that they enter the choices as per the preference of institute and the course they wish to apply for. further details on the CUET 2022 exams will be available on the official NTA website.

