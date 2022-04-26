Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    CUET 2022: Check list of universities accepting CUET exam scores

    CUET 2022 registrations to close on May 6, 2022. Check here the list of participating central universities and list of universities accepting CUET 2022 scores.

    Created On: Apr 26, 2022 14:03 IST
    Modified on: Apr 26, 2022 14:05 IST
    CUET 2022 List of Universities
    CUET 2022: The CUET 2022 Registrations for UG courses is underway. As per the schedule provided on the official website, the CUET 2022 registration link will be available until May 6, 2022.  The exams are to be conducted by the National Testing Agency and are expected to be conducted in July 2022. 

    CUET 2022 is being conducted as a common entrance test for the admissions to the UG programmes offered in the Central Universities and other universities across the country. Candidates interested in applying for the UG admissions can visit the official website for further details on the CUET 2022 exams. 

    Universities accepting CUET Scores for Admissions

    As per recent announcements made, the National Railway and Transportation Institute recently announced that the NTRI admissions for UG and PG courses will be conducted based on the marks secured in the CUET exams.

    It was also announced that 25 state universities in Karnataka including University of Horticulture Sciences, Karnataka Folklore University, University of Mysore, Bagalkot, Gulbarga University, and Karnataka University will be accepting CUET 2022 exam scores for the admissions to the BA, B.Sc and B.Com programmes.

    Jamia Millia Islamia is also offering admissions to 10 UG courses through the CUET exams. The courses being offered include BA Hons Hindi, BA Hons Sanskrit, BA Hons, History, BA Hons Economics, BA Hons French and Francophone Studies, BA Hons Spanish and Latin American Studies, B.Sc. Hons Biotechnology, B.Voc Solar Energy, B.Sc Physics and BA Hons Turkish and Language and Literature.

    Check latest CUET 2022 Updates here

    Central Universities conducting admission through CUET

    Candidates applying for the CUET 2022 exams for the UG courses can check here the list of the Central universities and other universities accepting the CUET 2022 scores for the UG Admissions. 

    Names of Central Universities

    State

    Mahatma Gandhi Central University

    Bihar

    The National Sanskrit University

    Andhra Pradesh

    University of Hyderabad

    Telangana

    The Central Sanskrit University

    New Delhi

    Jamia Millia Islamia

    New Delhi

    Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University

    New Delhi

    University of Delhi

    New Delhi

    Sikkim University

    Sikkim

    Jawaharlal Nehru University

    New Delhi

    Manipur University

    Manipur

    Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University

    Uttarakhand

    Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya

    Madhya Pradesh

    Visva-Bharati University

    West Bengal

    Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya

    Maharashtra

    University of Allahabad

    Uttar Pradesh

    The Indira Gandhi National Tribal University

    Madhya Pradesh

    Rajiv Gandhi University

    Arunachal Pradesh

    Central University of Himachal Pradesh

    Himachal Pradesh

    Tezpur University

    Assam

    Central University of Kashmir

    Jammu and Kashmir

    Nagaland University

    Nagaland

    Central Agricultural University

    Manipur

    Central University of Odisha

    Odisha

    Central University of Jammu

    Jammu and Kashmir

    Pondicherry University

    Puducherry

    Central University of Punjab

    Punjab

    English and Foreign Languages University

    Telangana

    Central University of Haryana

    Haryana

    Maulana Azad National Urdu University

    Telangana

    Central University of South Bihar

    Bihar

    Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

    Uttar Pradesh

    Central University of Karnataka

    Karnataka

    Tripura University

    Tripura

    Central University of Rajasthan

    Rajasthan

    Banaras Hindu University

    Uttar Pradesh

    Central University of Jharkhand

    Jharkhand

    Mizoram University

    Mizoram

    Central University of Kerala

    Kerala

    North Eastern Hill University

    Meghalaya

    Central University of Andhra Pradesh

    Andhra Pradesh

    Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya,

    Chattisgarh

    Assam University, Silchar

    Assam

    Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh

    Andhra Pradesh

    Central University of Gujarat

    Gujarat

    Central University of Tamil Nadu

    Tamil Nadu

    Aligarh Muslim University

    New Delhi

    CUET Participating Universities 2022 - Others

    Other Universities

    State

    Tata Institute of Social Sciences

    Maharashtra

    The Gandhigram Rural Institute

    Gujarat

    Mewar University

    Rajasthan

    Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology

    Uttar Pradesh

    National Rail and Transportation Institute

    Gujarat

    Teerthanker Mahaveer University

    Uttar Pradesh

    Ambedkar University

    New Delhi

    IIMT University

    Uttar Pradesh

    Galgotias University

    Uttar Pradesh

    Jagan Nath University

    Haryana

    Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics

    Karnataka

    Gurukula Kangri

    Uttarakhand

    Jagannath University

    Rajasthan

    Jaypee University of Information Technology

    Uttar Pradesh

    Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University

    Uttar Pradesh

    BML Munjal University

    Haryana

    Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education For Women

    Tamil Nadu

    Devi Ahilya Vishwavidhyalaya

    Madhya Pradesh

    Shobhit University

    Uttar Pradesh

    Gujarat Vidyapith

    Gujarat

    Sardar Patel University Of Police Security And Criminal Justice

    Rajasthan

    Jiwaji University

    Madhya Pradesh

    Candidates applying for the CUET 2022 examinations must make sure that they first check through the list of participating universities before filling the CUET 2022 applications. Candidates are required to choose three CUET participating universities when applying for the entrance exams. 

    Students applying must make sure that they enter the choices as per the preference of institute and the course they wish to apply for.  further details on the CUET 2022 exams will be available on the official NTA website.

    Also Read: CUET 2022: Notification on changes in exam released by NTA, Check details here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
