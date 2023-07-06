  1. Home
DU B.Tech Admission 2023: Registrations Open, Get Direct Link Here

Delhi University has commenced the applications for the B.Tech programmes. Students eligible to apply can submit the online applications through the link given here.

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 6, 2023 11:17 IST
DU B.Tech Admission 2023: Delhi University has commenced the registration process for the B.Tech programmes. Candidates interested in applying for the newly launched B.Tech programmes can visit the official website of Delhi University and complete the application process. As per the schedule available, the last date for students to submit their applications is July 25, 2023. 

Delhi University is offering three new B.Tech programmes namely - B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering, B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering, and B.Tech in Electrical Engineering. 

Delhi University B.Tech admission applications are available on the official website - engineering.uod.ac.in. Candidates can also click the link below to complete the registration and application process. 

DU B.Tech Admission 2023 - Click Here

How to Apply for Delhi University B.Tech Admissions

The link for students to apply for the B.Tech programmes are available on the official website. Interested candidates need to first complete the registrations through the link provided following which they can fill and submit the application form and the fee. Follow the steps given below to complete the DU B.Tech applications

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University

Step 2: Click on the B.Tech admission link

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter the required details

Step 4: Login to fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

DU B.Tech Admission 2023 Registration Fee

When applying for the B.Tech programmes, students are required to submit the application fee based on the category they are applying under. Candidates can check the DU B.Tech application fee below.

Category 

Fee

UR/OBC-NCL/EWS

Rs. 1500.00

SC/ST/PwBD

Rs. 1200.00

For admission to the B.Tech programmes students must have cleared the JEE Main exams. Students must enter their details similar to that of the JEE Main application form. 

