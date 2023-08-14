DU B.Tech Admission 2023 Round 2 Allocation Result Today, Get Direct Link Here

DU B.Tech Admission 2023: Delhi University will be announcing the DU B.Tech admission second allotment result today, August 14, 2023. According to the official schedule, the DU B.Tech round 2 admission list will be released at 5 pm today. Students who have applied for admission to the B.Tech programmes can check the allotment list through the link given on the official website of Delhi University.

Students from the UR, OBC-NCL, EWS categories who have been allotted seats can report to the allotted department and complete the admission procedure from August 16 to 17, 2023. Students reporting must carry along with them all the necessary documents for the verification process.

DU B.Tech admission round 2 seat allocation result will be announced on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Eligible candidates can also check the DU B.Tech admission seat allotment result through the direct link available here.

DU B.Tech Admission Round 2 Allocation Result 2023

The Delhi University B.Tech admission round 2 allotment result will be announced on the official website. To check the allotment result candidates are required to visit the official website and log in using the login credentials. Follow the steps given below to check the DU B.Tech admission list.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University

Step 2: Click on the B.Tech admission link

Step 3: Click on the candidate login link and enter the login credentials

Step 4: The second allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the DU B.Tech allotment result for further reference

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the Delhi University B.Tech allotment round are required to visit the university to complete the physical verification and admission procedure. The last date for students to submit the fee for admissions is August 20, 2023.

