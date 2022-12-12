DU closes Applications for Financial Support Scheme 2022 Today, Apply at du.ac.in

DU FSS Scheme 2022: Delhi University has closed the applications window facility for the Financial Support Scheme 2022 today December 12, 2022, at 4 pm. The FSS Scheme aims at promoting equality among students belonging to the EWS quota.

As per the notification released by DU, students had the time to submit their applications by today. Applicants pursuing various courses at the university were eligible to apply for the Financial Aid Scheme 2022.

After the successful submission of the registration forms, candidates are required to visit the allotted colleges to submit the application form along with the important documents for admission.

FSS Scheme 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Students studying a full-time course at Delhi University in its department/ institution belonging to the following categories are eligible for admission fee assistance.

Category 1 - Candidates who have a family income of less than Rs. 4,00,000 will get a fee exemption of up to 100 percent

Category 2 - Candidates who have a family income between 4 lakhs to 8 lakhs per annum can get a fee waiver of up to 50 percent

FSS Scheme 2022 List of Documents Required

Candidates who are eligible for the Financial Aid Scheme 2022 will have to submit the requested documents to the DSW office along with the application form which can be acquired from the DSW office itself. Following is the list of documents that applicants must carry to the respective colleges.

Certificate of Annual Family Income for the last financial year in the standard format issued by the Tehsildar or equivalent Competent authority and according to the Committee’s access.

Copies of ITR of parents, wherever applicable.

Copies of the mark sheet of the last exam passed.

Copy of bonafide students studying in BA Degree/ Postgraduate Programme.

Copy of Fee Receipt on which the amount is mentioned under different heads separately.

Copy of Bank Passbook, wherein candidate’s name, IFSC code, and photographs are pasted at the suitable place.

