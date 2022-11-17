DU Issues Notification Regarding Batch Size for UG, PG Programmes, Check Details Here

DU UG, PG Admissions 2022: Delhi University in a recent notification has issued details of the number of students in each batch of the undergraduate and postgraduate courses. According to the notification issued by the university, a batch of 60 students for lectures, 30 for tutorials, and 25 for practical classes have been set for the undergraduate programmes while for the PG courses a batch can have 50 students for lectures, 25 for tutorials and 15-20 for practical classes.

University Registrar Vikas Gupta has stated that the university decided on the rule to observe the uniformity in the teacher-student ratio across all the programmes offered, it must be noted that the numbers do not include supernumerary seats which constitute five percent of the total strength allocated to students from Sports and other quotas.

Official notification - Click Here

Teachers Associations Voice Disapproval

The decision by the university is however not received well by the teacher's organization who calls it a Bogger-than-ideal-batch size. The Democratic Teachers Front has called the decision ridiculous and stated that it defies the norms adopted by the DU Academic Council as part of the Learning Outcome-Based Curriculum Framework (LoCF).

In a statement issued, DTF said that the LoCF coursework adopted by the university in 2019 described eight to ten students as an ideal size for a tutorial group with a view that the needs of the students are met. It also mentioned that the lab size must be 12 students.

The organization further added that the notification has been issued without any prior notice in statutory bodies inspite of an academic council meeting scheduled for November 22, 2022. The teacher's organization further pointed out that if these norms are implemented it will impact the quality of teaching-learning severely.

Batch Size Increased Considerably

The Action and Development Delhi Teacher’s Association has demanded that the notification be withdrawn. They have stated that the Tutorial size has increased by around 300% making it like a classroom which will compromise the quality of education.

They have argued that the move is to reduce the requirement of teachers which in turn will reduce the quality of education. They pointed out that thousands of teachers have been working on an Ad Hoc and temporary basis and should be hired full-time to meet the demand.

