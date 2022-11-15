DU NCWEB Special Cut-Off 2022 (Today): Download BA and BCom List at ncweb.du.ac.in

DU NCWEB Special Cut-Off 2022 (Today): As per the recent updates, the University of Delhi will release the special cut-off list under the DU Non - Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) today on 15th November. Candidates will be able to check the DU NCWEB special cut-off list 2022 from the official website - ncweb.du.ac.in. The officials will release the DU NCWEB special cut-off list 2022 for BA (Programme) and BCom programmes.

Candidates meeting the DU NCWEB special cut-off 2022 marks can apply for admission from 16th November in online mode. The respective colleges will complete approvals for admission against the DU NCWEB special cut-off till 18th November. Only women candidates residing in NCT Delhi are eligible for admission to UG and PG courses of NCWEB, University of Delhi.

DU NCWEB Special Cut-Off 2022 - Direct Link (Available Today)

DU NCWEB Cut-Off 2022 Dates

Events Dates DU NCWEB special cutoff list 15th November 2022 (Today) DU NCWEB Admission based on special cutoff list 16th to 17th November 2022 Completion of approval by respective colleges 18th November 2022 Last date of payment of admission fees 19th November 2022 DU NCWEB 4th cut off 22nd November 2022 DU NCWEB 5th cut-off 29th November 2022

How To Download DU NCWEB Cut-off List 2022 for Special Round?

The Delhi University special NCWEB cut off will include the candidate's course-wise cut-off marks for different colleges. Those who have successfully met the DU NCWEB cut-off will be eligible for admission. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to check special DU NCWEB cut-off list here -

1st Step - Go to the official NCWEB website - ncweb.du.ac.in.

2nd Step - Scroll down and click on the admission tab on the homepage.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - On the left side, click on the - NCWEB tab.

5th Step - The special cut-off list for BA (Programme) and BCom courses will be displayed.

6th Step - Click as per the course applied for and download the same.

DU NCWEB Cut-off List 2022

The Delhi University NCWEB cut-off has been prepared based on marks secured by the candidate in the class 12 exam. Although, the other colleges affiliated with DU are offering admission through the CUET UG scores. Those meeting the cutoff of DU NCWEB need to submit residence proof as well while going for admission.

