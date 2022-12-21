DU NCWEB UG Admission 2022 Applications begin today, Apply at admission.uod.ac.in

DU NCWEB 2022 Admissions: Delhi University will begin the admission process against the NCWEB UG Special Drive Cutoff 2022. Candidates interested in applying for the NCWEB Last Special Drive Admissions can visit the official website of NCWEB to complete the registration process. According to the schedule given, the last date for candidates to complete the registration process is December 22, 2022.

The NCWEB Special Round is conducted for those candidates who were eligible but could not or did not take admission in the earlier 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th cut-offs. Such candidates can visit the official website and complete the registration process in order to be considered for the NCWEB Special Drive Admission process. After the applications are submitted, the colleges will complete the approvals of the applications by December 23, 2022, and the last date for students to submit the fees is December 24, 2022.

Based on the cutoff released for the BA and B.Com programme candidates can complete the application process for the vacant seats. Candidates can apply for a single programme and college as per their eligibility. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the previous allotment process are advised not to apply for the last special drive.

Guidelines for DU NCWEB Last Special Drive Admissions

The university has released guidelines for the students to follow. Candidates applying are advised to read through the guidelines issued before submitting the application process.

The last special drive cutoff is for those candidates who were eligible but were unable to secure admission in the earlier cutoffs released.

The DU NCWEB Last Special Drive Cutoff depends on the availability of vacant seats in the programme and the NCWEB College Centre.

Candidates must note that the NCWEB Last Special Drive is the last cutoff released for admissions to the NCWEB Centre.

Students who have secured admissions in any of the earlier cutoffs will not be eligible to participate in the Last Special Drive Cutoff.

Students can apply to a single programme and college ensuring that they meet the required eligibility criteria.

Applying for the NCWEB last Special Drive does not ensure that the students.

