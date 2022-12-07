DU PG Admission 2022: Second Admission List Today, Check at admission.uod.ac.in

DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University will be releasing the DU PG Second Admission List 2022. According to the official notification released, the Delhi University Postgraduate 2nd Admission List will be available online on December 7, 2022. Students who have applied for the 2nd allotment process can visit the official website of Delhi University Admissions 2022 can visit the official website to check the allotment list.

As per the given schedule, the candidates eligible for the admissions can apply for the admissions from December 8 to 9, 2022. The colleges will conduct the verification of the applications and certificates submitted by candidates from December 8 to 10, 2022. Candidates eligible for admission can complete the submission of the admission fee until December December 10, 2022.

Delhi University 2nd Admission List will be available on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the link provided here to check the admission list.

After the Second Admission Round is conducted, the university will conduct the third round for admissions to the postgraduate programmes. The third PG admission list will be released on December 12, 2022.

The Delhi University PG Admission List 2022 is prepared based on the marks secured by students in the DUET Exams. Only those candidates who have qualified the DUET Exams were eligible to apply for the exams. Students eligible for admissions under the second round are also advised to report to the colleges with their original documents.

How to Check DU PG Admission 2022

The Delhi University PG Admission list for 2nd round will be available on the official website of the university today. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the 2nd admission list.

Step 1: Visit the DU official website

Step 2: Click on the 2nd Admission list link

Step 3: Download the DU PG 2nd Admission list for further reference

