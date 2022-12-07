    DU PG Admission 2022: Second Admission List Today, Check at admission.uod.ac.in

    Delhi University will be releasing the DU PG Admission 2022 2nd Admission list on the official website today. Candidates who have applied for the admission can check the second admission list through the link available here.

    Updated: Dec 7, 2022 10:09 IST
    DU PG Admission 2022
    DU PG Admission 2022

    DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University will be releasing the DU PG Second Admission List 2022. According to the official notification released, the Delhi University Postgraduate 2nd Admission List will be available online on December 7, 2022. Students who have applied for the 2nd allotment process can visit the official website of Delhi University Admissions 2022 can visit the official website to check the allotment list. 

    As per the given schedule, the candidates eligible for the admissions can apply for the admissions from December 8 to 9, 2022. The colleges will conduct the verification of the applications and certificates submitted by candidates from December 8 to 10, 2022. Candidates eligible for admission can complete the submission of the admission fee until December December 10, 2022. 

    Delhi University 2nd Admission List will be available on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the link provided here to check the admission list.

    DU 2nd Admission List (Link Available Soon)

    After the Second Admission Round is conducted, the university will conduct the third round for admissions to the postgraduate programmes. The third PG admission list will be released on December 12, 2022. 

    The Delhi University PG Admission List 2022 is prepared based on the marks secured by students in the DUET Exams. Only those candidates who have qualified the DUET Exams were eligible to apply for the exams. Students eligible for admissions under the second round are also advised to report to the colleges with their original documents. 

    How to Check DU PG Admission 2022

    The Delhi University PG Admission list for 2nd round will be available on the official website of the university today. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the 2nd admission list.

    Step 1: Visit the DU official website

    Step 2: Click on the 2nd Admission list link

    Step 3: Download the DU PG 2nd Admission list for further reference

    Also Read: DU UG 2022: Around 1,700 Candidates Admitted in Spot Round 2 Allotment

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories