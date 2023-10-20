DU PG Admission 2023 Mop-up Round Seat Allocation List Today, Know How To Check Here

DU PG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the seat allocation results for the DU PG Mop-up round today: October 20, 2023, online. Once announced, candidates who have participated in the mop up round counselling can check and download the seat allocation list through the official websites - admission.uod.ac.in and pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, the university will announce the seat allocation result at 3 pm today: October 20, 2023. Candidates need to accept the allocated seats from October 20 to 22, 2023, (till 11.59 pm). The department/colleges will verify and approve the online applications till October 23, 2023. The last date for online payment of admission fees by the candidates is October 24, 2023, till 11.59 pm.

DU PG Mop up Round Seat Allocation Result 2023 - Direct Link (To be available today )

DU PG Mop up round Schedule 2023

Candidates can go through the dates related to the DU PG mop up round counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Announcement of DU PG mop up round seat allotment October 20, 2023, at 3 pm Candidates to accept the allocated seat October 20 to 22, 2023, (till 11.59 pm) Departments/ colleges to verify and approve the online applications October 23, 2023 Last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates October 24, 2023, till 11.59 pm

Check the official schedule here

How to download the DU PG mop up round allocation list 2023?

Registered candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check their DU PG seat allotment status from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official websites of Delhi University - admission.uod.ac.in and pgadmission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the PG admission tab

Step 3: Enter the login credentials in the given space

Step 4: The DU PG mop up round seat allocation list 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the list and download it for future use

Also Read: UP NEET 2023 BDS 2nd Stray Vacancy Round Registration Commences Today, Get Direct Link Here

