UP NEET 2023 BDS 2nd Stray Vacancy Round Registration Commences Today, Get Direct Link Here

UP NEET BDS Stray Vacancy Counselling 2023: The Office of the Director General, Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has commenced the registrations for the UP NEET BDS 2023 second stray vacancy round counselling today: October 20, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for counselling can fill out the registration form through the official website - upneet.gov.in.

As per the released schedule, the last date to register for the stray round counselling is October 23, 2023, (till 11 am). Candidates can deposit their registration and security money till October 25, 2023, (till 5 pm). The counselling committee will release the merit list on October 25, 2023, whereas the seat allotment result will be announced on October 28, 2023.

UP NEET BDS 2nd Stray Vacancy Round Registration - Direct Link (Click Here)

UP NEET BDS 2nd Stray Vacancy Round Dates

Candidates can check the complete schedule of the UP NEET UG BDS 2nd stray vacancy round 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Registration starts October 20, 2023 (from 11 am) to October 23, 2023 (till 11 am) Last date to deposit of registration and security money October 25, 2023 (till 5 pm) Announcement of merit list October 25, 2023 Date of online choice filling October 26 to 27, 2023 Result October 28, 2023 Date of downloading the allotment letters and admission October 30 to 31, 2023

Check the official schedule here

How to register for UP NEET UG BDS stray round counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to complete the UP NEET UG 2nd stray vacancy round registrations 2023 for BDS programmes in online mode.

Step 1: Go to the official website - upneet.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for UP NEET UG BDS counselling 2023 stray vacancy round

Step 3: Enter the necessary details to register

Step 4: Fill out the application form and make the payment of the application fees

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference

