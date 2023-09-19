DU PG Spot Admission 2023 Round 1 Vacant Seats Released; Get PDF, Schedule Here

  1. Home
DU PG Spot Admission 2023 round 1 vacant seats are live now. Candidates can download the seat matrix PDF and check out the complete spot round schedule here.

Updated: Sep 19, 2023 16:12 IST
DU PG Spot Admission 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the vacant seats for the postgraduate spot admission round today: September 19, 2023. Candidates can check out the seat matrix on the official website: admission.uod.ac.in.Candidates must note that the last date to apply for PG spot admissions is September 21, 2023.

The admitted candidates will have the option of upgrading to the programme they are already admitted to. Candidates should be aware that in order to be considered for the spot admission phase, candidates must select "Spot Round" from the dashboard.

DU PG Spot Round 1 Vacant Seats- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access PDF is given below:

DU PG Spot Admission 2023 Vacancy List

Click Here

DU PG Spot Admission Schedule

Click Here

DU PG Spot Admission 2023 Round 1 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Event

Date

Declaration of vacant seats for DU PG spot admission

September 19, 2023

Candidates to apply for spot admissions

September 19 to 21, 2023

Declaration of spot admissions

September 23, 2023

Candidates to accept the allocated seats

September 23 to 24, 2023

Colleges to verify the online applications

September 23 to 25, 2023

Last date for the payment of application fees

September 26, 2023

How to Check DU PG Spot Round 1 Vacant List?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access it:

Step 1: Visit the official website: admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the DU PG Spot Round 1 vacant seat

Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: View and download the PDF for reference

Candidates who had earlier applied for CSAS PG 2023 and were not admitted to a programme are eligible for DU PG Spot admission 2023. The University may release more Spot Admission Rounds later, if necessary. 

