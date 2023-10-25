DU Placement, Internship Drive 2023 Tomorrow; Know How to Apply Here

DU Placement, Internship Drive 2023: University of Delhi (DU) will begin the placement cum internship drive tomorrow: October 26, 2023. Central Placement Cell (CPC) will organise the drive under the Dean Student’s Welfare. The awareness about the drive has been communicated via the university’s social media handle on X, a microblogging site.

Delhi University has given an invitation to all regular students enrolled in any undergraduate/ postgraduate programmes for placement or internship. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of Central Placement Cell.

DU Placement Cell Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply is given below:

DU Placement, Internship Drive 2023 Registration Link Click Here

As per an official statement, the registered candidates will be offered employment counselling, placement, and social/self-entrepreneurship. The cell will act as a facilitator of internship and placement for students to help students choose careers.

DU’s placement and internship drive will be held at the conference centre, opposite the Botany Department, Gate Number 4, University of Delhi. Candidates can register themselves on the official website.

How to Apply for DU Placement, Internship Drive 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: placement.du.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3: Complete the registration form

Step 4: Pay the required fee and submit

Step 5: Take a printout of the generated identity card (attach photograph)

Candidates must keep in mind that the ID is verified and signed by the college principal/ head of the department. They must retain the identity cards and produce them at DU Placement, Internship Drives 2023.

Also Read: Kannur University Result 2023 Announced for UG Programmes; Get Direct Link Here





