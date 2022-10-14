DU Simulated List 2022 (Today), Check at admission.uod.ac.in

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University will be releasing the Simulated Merit List for UG Admissions today - October 14, 2022. The Delhi University Simulated List is the mock allotment list for undergraduate admissions. According to the schedule given, the DU Simulated List will be released by 5 PM on the official website. The First CSAS Allocation List will be released on October 18, 2022.

After the mock allotment results are declared candidates will get an idea of the chances of allotment in the college and course of their choice. With the first allotment result announced, candidates who have been allotted the seats of their choice can complete the admission process and report to the allotted college for admissions.

Delhi University is conducting undergraduate admissions based on the CUET UG 2022 examinations conducted for admissions to undergraduate programmes across the central universities.

Following the release of the DU Simulated List candidates will be provided with the facility to change their preferences before the declaration of the first merit list is released. Candidates who have applied for admission and wish to make changes in their preferences entered can visit the preference change window and make the necessary changes in the preference.

There will be a total of three rounds for counselling to the undergraduate programmes following which a spot round will be conducted for the admissions to the remaining vacant seats after the three rounds of counselling are conducted.

