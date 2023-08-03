DU SOL 1st Semester Result 2023 Declared for BA, BCom Courses; Get Direct Link Here

DU SOL 1st Semester Result 2023: The University of Delhi has declared the School of Open Learning (SOL) 1st-semester results. Students who appeared in BA, and BCom exams can check out their results on the official website: sol.du.ac.in. They have to enter the login credentials: exam roll number and date of birth.
Further, they can download the online scorecards from the results/mark sheet section. The authorities conducted the exams in May-June 2023. Students must check out their mark sheets carefully. In case of any discrepancies, they must contact the concerned college authorities.
DU Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)
Download the Delhi University first semester results from the link provided below:
DU SOL 1st Semester Result 2023
How to Check DU SOL 1st Semester Result 2023?
Check out the following steps to access the mark sheet online:
Step 1: Visit the official website: web.sol.du.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on UG/PG result tab
Step 3: Now, click on the preferred result link
Step 4: Select college name, enter exam roll number and DOB
Step 5: The DU SOL Result 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and take a printout for future references
What Details Mentioned on DU SOL 1st Semester Result 2023
Check out the mandatory information mentioned on the mark sheet below:
- Student Name
- Roll No.
- Course Name
- Parent’s Name
- Part & Semester
- Enrolment Number
- College Name
- Paper code and name
- Abbreviations
- SGPA/CGPA
DU SOL Result 2023 Overview
Institute
Delhi University, School of Open Learning
Course
BA and BCom
Semester
First (1st)
Exam Session
May-June
Official website
sol.du.ac.in
Mandatory credentials (student login)
college name, exam session, roll number, and date of birth
