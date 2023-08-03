  1. Home
DU SOL 1st Semester Result 2023 Declared for BA, BCom Courses; Get Direct Link Here

DU SOL 1st semester results are live now. Students who appeared in the exams can download mark sheets on the official website by entering their login credentials.

 

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 3, 2023 17:39 IST
DU SOL 1st Semester Result 2023: The University of Delhi has declared the School of Open Learning (SOL) 1st-semester results. Students who appeared in BA, and BCom exams can check out their results on the official website: sol.du.ac.in. They have to enter the login credentials: exam roll number and date of birth.

Further, they can download the online scorecards from the results/mark sheet section. The authorities conducted the exams in May-June 2023. Students must check out their mark sheets carefully. In case of any discrepancies, they must contact the concerned college authorities. 

DU Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

Download the Delhi University first semester results from the link provided below:

DU SOL 1st Semester Result 2023

Click Here

How to Check DU SOL 1st Semester Result 2023?

Check out the following steps to access the mark sheet online:

Step 1: Visit the official website: web.sol.du.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UG/PG result tab

Step 3: Now, click on the preferred result link

Step 4: Select college name, enter exam roll number and DOB

Step 5: The DU SOL Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future references

What Details Mentioned on DU SOL 1st Semester Result 2023

Check out the mandatory information mentioned on the mark sheet below:

  • Student Name
  • Roll No.
  • Course Name
  • Parent’s Name
  • Part & Semester
  • Enrolment Number
  • College Name
  • Paper code and name
  • Abbreviations
  • SGPA/CGPA

DU SOL Result 2023 Overview

Institute

Delhi University, School of Open Learning

Course

BA and BCom

Semester

First (1st)

Exam Session

May-June

Official website

sol.du.ac.in

Mandatory credentials (student login)

college name, exam session, roll number, and date of birth

