DU SOL 1st Semester Result 2023 Declared for BA, BCom Courses; Get Direct Link Here

DU SOL 1st Semester Result 2023: The University of Delhi has declared the School of Open Learning (SOL) 1st-semester results. Students who appeared in BA, and BCom exams can check out their results on the official website: sol.du.ac.in. They have to enter the login credentials: exam roll number and date of birth.

Further, they can download the online scorecards from the results/mark sheet section. The authorities conducted the exams in May-June 2023. Students must check out their mark sheets carefully. In case of any discrepancies, they must contact the concerned college authorities.

DU Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

Download the Delhi University first semester results from the link provided below:

DU SOL 1st Semester Result 2023 Click Here

How to Check DU SOL 1st Semester Result 2023?

Check out the following steps to access the mark sheet online:

Step 1: Visit the official website: web.sol.du.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UG/PG result tab

Step 3: Now, click on the preferred result link

Step 4: Select college name, enter exam roll number and DOB

Step 5: The DU SOL Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future references

What Details Mentioned on DU SOL 1st Semester Result 2023

Check out the mandatory information mentioned on the mark sheet below:

Student Name

Roll No.

Course Name

Parent’s Name

Part & Semester

Enrolment Number

College Name

Paper code and name

Abbreviations

SGPA/CGPA

DU SOL Result 2023 Overview

Institute Delhi University, School of Open Learning Course BA and BCom Semester First (1st) Exam Session May-June Official website sol.du.ac.in Mandatory credentials (student login) college name, exam session, roll number, and date of birth

